Maine State

COVID-19 hospitalizations tick up slightly as one more Mainer dies

By Maine Public
mainepublic.org
 3 days ago

The Maine CDC says another Mainer has died from COVID-19. That brings...

www.mainepublic.org

WMUR.com

3 more die of COVID-19 in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Three more people have died of COVID-19 in New Hampshire, health officials said Friday. Two of the people were 60 or older, while the third was younger than 60, officials said. There have been 2,475 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in New Hampshire since the pandemic began.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Voice

Maine Man Dies After Contracting Rare 'POW' Virus From Tick Bite, CDC Says

A New England man died after becoming infected with a rare tick-borne infection, officials announced. The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC) has confirmed a fatal case of Powassan (POW) virus infection in a Waldo County, Maine resident who developed neurologic symptoms and died while being treated in the hospital.
Bangor Daily News

Maine’s COVID hospitalizations reach highest point in more than a month

The number of Mainers hospitalized with COVID-19 reached the highest figure in more than a month on Thursday. One hundred-seven Mainers were hospitalized with the virus on Thursday, while 18 people are in critical care with two on ventilators, according to data from the Maine Center for Disease Control. The...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Workers from Massachusetts helped drive pandemic migration to Maine

(BDN) -- Workers from Massachusetts and other northeastern states may have accounted for most of Maine’s population growth in the first year of the pandemic, according to new jobs data. Maine saw its largest population increase in decades in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, driven by people...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

COVID transmission now considered high in Aroostook County

PORTLAND (WGME) – COVID cases in some parts of Maine are going up as the number of COVID-positive patients in Maine hospitals continues to hover around 100. There are 103 people in Maine's hospitals who are COVID-positive. That's down four from Thursday, but the number hasn't really changed over...
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

8 Free Items on Maine’s Craigslist That People Can’t Seem to Give Away

Craigslist has been around for years, helping in a variety of different ways. For many, it's the top choice when apartment hunting. For others, it's an absolute when looking to find services or get leads when it comes to job postings. Another huge and popular section of Craigslist is the FOR SALE section, where people typically list used items in lieu of a traditional yard sale.
MAINE STATE
Bangor Daily News

Letter: Maine Legislature should listen to hemp growers

Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. Growing hemp commercially in Maine is rewarding and extremely challenging, as I can personally attest. It’s no surprise that just three years into this new Maine industry, most folks have quit, leaving a core of about 49 dedicated growers. We’re betting that with hard work and dedication we can create a viable agricultural sector for Maine’s economy that helps support family farms and small local businesses. The 2021 hemp crop was worth $712 million nationally and has tremendous growth potential.
MAINE STATE
Bangor Daily News

There’s only 1 rule in this Maine online hunting group: No men allowed

For generations, the stereotype of outdoorsmen in Maine has been that they went to hunting camp, pursued their quarry and told their stories — all while leaving their wives and girlfriends at home. These days, women are a rapidly growing percentage of licensed hunters in the state. From 2010...
Q 96.1

Maine Launches Website to Help Residents Claim $850 Relief Checks

The Mills administration announced on Friday the launch of a website to help Mainers claim their $850 relief payment, a key part of the state’s supplemental budget the Governor signed on Wednesday. Maine residents can go to maine.gov/reliefchecks to find answers to frequently asked questions, including who is eligible,...
MAINE STATE

