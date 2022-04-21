COVID-19 hospitalizations tick up slightly as one more Mainer dies

Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. Growing hemp commercially in Maine is rewarding and extremely challenging, as I can personally attest. It’s no surprise that just three years into this new Maine industry, most folks have quit, leaving a core of about 49 dedicated growers. We’re betting that with hard work and dedication we can create a viable agricultural sector for Maine’s economy that helps support family farms and small local businesses. The 2021 hemp crop was worth $712 million nationally and has tremendous growth potential.
Comments / 0