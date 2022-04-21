ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Storm warnings in place for Friday after four feet of snow dumped as forecasters alert treacherous conditions

By Israel Salas-Rodriguez
 3 days ago

A LATE winter storm warning is in place for Friday after up to four feet of snow was dumped across the west coast as forecasters predict treacherous conditions.

The powerful storm is expected to slam through the Plain states on Friday and into the weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZvDDs_0fFxuHc500
A winter storm is expected to hit the Plains over the weekend Credit: The Weather Channel
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FyHUi_0fFxuHc500
The storm could dump up to six inches of snow in some areas Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XDyNI_0fFxuHc500
Blizzard-like conditions could result in low visibility and dangerous driving conditions Credit: Getty

The severe weather is expected to bring another snowstorm with possible-blizzard conditions that could target the areas of Montana, Wyoming, Iowa, north Colorado, Oklahoma, and North and South Dakota.

Before the storm batters through the Plains this weekend, heavy rainfall and possible snow will slam parts of the west and Rockies on Friday.

Beginning Friday evening into Saturday night, snow will spread across portions of Wyoming, Montana and the western parts of the Dakotas.

Rain and snow could also be possible for central and eastern North Dakota.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25DtgN_0fFxuHc500https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17BkTL_0fFxuHc500

Meanwhile, South Dakota is expected to be slammed with severe weather by Saturday night or Sunday.

Severe thunderstorms are possible Saturday afternoon into the evening for parts of central and eastern Oklahoma, stretching to Kansas, Missouri, Iowa and Minnesota.

Damaging wind gusts and hail appear to be the main threats for these regions, with the possibility of a tornado or two.

At least six inches of snow could potentially pile up in North Dakota, Wyoming and eastern Montana.

Some areas could even see nearly two feet of snow.

High winds overlapping with the snow might also produce blizzard conditions resulting in low visibility and dangerous driving conditions.

EASTER WHITEOUT

The incoming storm after nearly three feet of snow slammed parts of California over Easter weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gVvtX_0fFxuHc500https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10boDe_0fFxuHc500

Over Easter weekend, the Mammoth Mountain Ski region and the Golden State area received 25.6 inches of snow.

Over the last month, the Sierra Nevada area has been covered by snow blankets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MWSGe_0fFxuHc500
The incoming storm comes after the Mammoth Mountain Ski region, and the Golden State area saw more than 25 inches of snow over Easter weekend Credit: Getty

