California measures approximately 163,696 square miles, and it’s home to more than 39.5 million souls. Total number of places to see music? Search me. But I’m betting a thousand would just be a start. And out of all of them, San Diego’s proud-but-humble Soda Bar, age 14, got plucked from among the masses as one of 18 venues nationwide — and one of only two in California — to be awarded one of the spring round of Small Venue Grants from the Live Music Society in New York City. San Francisco jazz club The Black Cat was the only other California winner.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO