Abrams seeks to end unlimited donations for Georgia’s Kemp
ATLANTA (AP) — Democrat Stacey Abrams is asking a federal judge to shut down fundraising by a committee controlled by incumbent Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp...www.wrdw.com
ATLANTA (AP) — Democrat Stacey Abrams is asking a federal judge to shut down fundraising by a committee controlled by incumbent Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp...www.wrdw.com
Let’s pray that people in Georgia are awake now with regard to Democrats. They hurt the country and the people. God is far from them because they look to hurt and destroy people.
what about all the money she has already been donated to her give me a break!!!!
What’s good for the goose is good for the gander. Should be so for all politicians. Level the playing field so elections are not bought by the person with the most money to spend on advertising.
Comments / 17