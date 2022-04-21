ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Abrams seeks to end unlimited donations for Georgia’s Kemp

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA (AP) — Democrat Stacey Abrams is asking a federal judge to shut down fundraising by a committee controlled by incumbent Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp...

Comments / 17

Nancy Gibson
3d ago

Let’s pray that people in Georgia are awake now with regard to Democrats. They hurt the country and the people. God is far from them because they look to hurt and destroy people.

Reply(1)
12
Morris Phillips
3d ago

what about all the money she has already been donated to her give me a break!!!!

Reply
12
.59 caliber
3d ago

What’s good for the goose is good for the gander. Should be so for all politicians. Level the playing field so elections are not bought by the person with the most money to spend on advertising.

Reply(2)
4
11Alive

Georgia election workers reach settlement terms with OAN

ATLANTA — Two Georgia election workers agreed to settle defamation claims against a right-wing cable news channel, which they said falsely claimed they engaged in ballot fraud during the 2020 election, according to a court document filed Thursday. Fulton County election workers Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss sued...
News Break
Politics
