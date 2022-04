MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle that occurred at approximately 11:20 a.m. Sunday, April 24, has claimed the life of a Millry man. The crash occurred when the 1997 International 9000 driven by Oscar Franklin Gardner Jr., 42, left the roadway, struck a tree, and overturned. Gardner, who was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, was fatally injured and pronounced deceased at the scene.

MILLRY, AL ・ 8 HOURS AGO