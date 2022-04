If you have a pet or any animals at home, for a quick second think about how you would feel, and how far you would go, if you came home one day and your pet or animal went missing. Most of us would probably do just about anything we could to try and find them as quickly as possible. I'm hoping that this doesn't happen to anyone ever again but unfortunately, it did happen to a family in Stanfordville earlier this month and they are looking for any help in locating their horse.

DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO