“Green lung” downtown San Jose tower offers carbon-neutral workplaces in gardens

By George Avalos
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN JOSE — A new office tower that’s slated to sprout in downtown San Jose is poised to bring the first-ever carbon-neutral workspace to downtown San Jose, a highrise that will provide employees with offices in a garden. Park Habitat, an office and retail complex totaling 1.2...

San José Spotlight

San Jose workers fleeing city, others rally for higher wages

Hundreds of job vacancies, low wages and unmanageable workloads have city workers frustrated and demanding changes. More than 80 city employees gathered in front of San Jose City Hall early Tuesday as union leaders called for a pay increase for more than 3,000 workers. The city has a workforce of roughly 6,200 employees. The coalition of unions, made... The post San Jose workers fleeing city, others rally for higher wages appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Eater

Gilroy Garlic Festival, a Bay Area Tradition for More Than 40 Years, Cancelled ‘Indefinitely’

It looks like the Bay Area’s favorite large, bustling garlicky festival is no longer: This year’s Gilroy Garlic Festival is cancelled and the event could remain cancelled for the “foreseeable future,” the Gilroy Dispatch reports. Festival organizers told the news site a combination of COVID-19 “uncertainties” and “prohibitive insurance requirements,” coupled with the fact that the Garlic Festival Association, which runs the annual event, has been losing money for close to a decade led to the decision. Organizers also told ABC7 News they made no revenue in 2019 and 2020, and were forced to pivot to smaller events in 2021. (Another wrench, the Dispatch added, is the fact that the festival is among the defendants named in several lawsuits filed after the 2019 shooting that left three people dead and 17 injured. Those lawsuits are still pending.)
Reason.com

California's New Food Waste Law Is Backfiring

A California law that took effect this year and that was supposed to help the environment while combating hunger is instead causing chaos for food banks, businesses, and small cities and towns throughout the state. The law, S.B. 1383, which took effect in January, "requires supermarkets and other big food...
Sam Liccardo
Kengo Kuma
KTLA

Nearly 100 test positive for COVID-19 after Bay Area prom

Nearly 100 students who attended a high school prom in California have tested positive for COVID-19, the latest outbreak as schools navigate a return to normal amid the ongoing pandemic. Masks were strongly recommended at the San Mateo High School prom on April 9 but many students chose not to wear them, said Laura Chalkley, […]
#Downtown San Jose#Commuting#Boston Properties#Urban Community#Jay Paul Co
Eater

People Keep Speculating This Iconic Bay Area Tiki Bar Is Closing. It’s Not.

For the better part of a century, people have flocked to the East Bay’s location of Trader Vic’s, the international restaurant chain known for being the potential birthplace of the mai tai. The 87-year-old tiki bar remains vigilantly open on a little spit of land facing San Francisco from the East Bay — but fans can barely seem to keep one important fact straight: is the restaurant open or closed? Berkeleyside has covered this closure rumor mill, starting in 2019, and recently confirms the bar is indeed still open.
purewow.com

12 National Parks Within Driving Distance of San Francisco

Looking for an outdoor escape with plenty of room to roam and no shortage of spectacular scenery? You’re in luck. From San Francisco, you’re within driving distance of 12 national parks, monuments and museums. Check out our list, from closest to farthest from downtown SF, and get ready to hit the road.
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco Restaurant Beefs Up Security Due Rise of Crime in City

A significant change is happening at an iconic San Francisco restaurant. After 110 years, Swan Oyster Depot is stepping up its security to avoid vandalism after hours. As of Thursday, a solid steel gate has been installed to avoid run-ins with vandalism. Restaurant owners said in 2022 alone, they’ve gotten...
CBS San Francisco

Crime Fears Slow Plans To Restore Hidden Oakland Neighborhood Staircases

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A plan to restore a series of hidden staircases in East Oakland is running into a roadblock due to concerns over crime. One of the five stairways the city wants to renovate in the Eastmont Hills neighborhood is located between Outlook Avenue and Hillmont Drive. The impassable trail is sandwiched between two houses and overgrown with vegetation. Supporters said those five stairways, once done, would connect people in the flatlands of East Oakland up to the hills. “It also connects neighborhoods, and that’s something we haven’t been able to do,” said neighbor Midori Tabata. “So you’re kind of like...
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco's New COVID-19 Positivity Rate Deemed ‘Too High'

New data revealed Friday that the COVID-19 positivity rate in San Francisco is now 5%, which experts say is “too high,” according to Johns Hopkins University. This means that 5% of the people taking coronavirus tests at any medical provider in the city have tested positive for coronavirus.
