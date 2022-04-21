ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Dunkin’ of Jacksonville, Feeding Northeast Florida assembles 5,600 meals for Childhood Foundation

News4Jax.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation celebrated its “Month of Joy” in Jacksonville by having teams of local Dunkin’ franchisees and crew members volunteer...

www.news4jax.com

Comments / 0

Related
News4Jax.com

Not just 904? New Northeast Florida area code backed

The state Public Service Commission should approve a plan to add another area code in Northeast Florida, commission staff members recommended Thursday. The commission is scheduled May 3 to take up a proposal to create a new area code in Jacksonville and nearby communities that have used the 904 area code for decades.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Economic times drive up panhandling in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Experts said the economic hardships being felt nationwide are driving up the numbers of panhandlers city-wide, but it does not directly relate to homelessness. Changing homelessness conducts a count of the homeless population every year. In 2021, there were 1,222 total homeless individuals, in comparison to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Jacksonville, FL
Society
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Jacksonville, FL
Food & Drinks
The Georgia Sun

Giant lizards are invading South Georgia

Warming temperatures will have tegus on the move in southeast Georgia. Reporting sightings of tegus, alive or dead, is needed to keep the big, South American lizards from gaining a foothold in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR has been working with the public and...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Dunkin#Feeding America#Food Drink#Charity#Childhood Foundation#Feeding Northeast Florida
Joel Eisenberg

Publix: Changes For 2022

A threatened 2021 boycott over an alleged January 6 insurrection link and contentious stances on social issues have at times overshadowed the success of the nation’s largest employee-owned company.
FLORIDA STATE
Greyson F

New Maine Lobster Roll Restaurant is Now Open

A new lobster restaurant has opened in town.Louis Hansel/Unsplash. For anyone who has traveled to the state of Maine, they know there’s just something about a fresh lobster roll that’s unlike anything else out there. The way the buttery bun or toast wraps around the juicy lobster meat, all while the meat is allowed to be on its own, without the masking of too many other ingredients. It’s a food that, primarily, hasn’t made its way out of the greater New England area (although some versions can be found in Baltimore). Thankfully, for anyone living in the Valley, a taste of this Maine delicacy is coming to town.
L. Cane

The Most Affordable Places to Live in Florida, According to Smart Asset

The cost of living has surged in 2022. According to CNBC, the United States recently saw the largest inflation rate increase since 1982. Food, housing, and transportation costs are all soaring. For some, owning their own home is a dream that is difficult to make into a reality. That said, the rise of more flexible working arrangements after the pandemic means that some workers now have the luxury of working anywhere.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

The Brutal Triple Homicide Of A Jacksonville, Florida Family Remains Unsolved

When Natasha Richardson decided to move her children from the Carolinas to Jacksonville, Florida, she wanted a fresh start, reports Project Cold Case. Her son, QuaSean loved his family and was protective of them. He was very close to his younger brother, Quavarius, who he consistently told to do the right thing. He made sure his little sister was protected from the male admirers at school. QuaSean loved family, fishing, and football. The young man was looking forward to having a "family of his own", reports Project Cold Case.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Evie M.

Ashley's is the "Most Haunted Restaurant in Florida". Would you eat there?

Ashley's in Rockledge, Florida is "the Most Haunted Restaurant in Florida"Attribution: Leonard J. DeFrancisci This file is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution. Food and the paranormal is honestly a great combination. It's not easy to find a haunted restaurant either, but of course, Florida doesn't disappoint. Maybe you've even heard of Ashley's a sports bar with a pub theme and good food for a fair price.
ROCKLEDGE, FL
Action News Jax

Jacksonville man wins $1M on scratch-off

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man has won a $1 million prize from a scratch-off game. The Florida Lottery announced Thursday that Muoi Phung claimed his prize from a $5,000,000 CASHWORD scratch-off. Phung chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $780,000.00. He purchased his winning...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Fatherly

Dangerous Florida Guidelines Seek to Ban Social Transition: What Families Need to Know

The Florida Department of Health has released new guidelines that attempt to ban gender-affirming treatments for transgender youth in the state. The guidelines, released on April 20, recommend against gender-affirming care for youth in the state in any capacity. Going a step further than anti-trans legislation that has been enacted in other Republican-run states, Florida’s guidelines, which are nonbinding, seek to ban not only medical transitioning for trans kids, but also social transitioning. Here’s what families need to know.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy