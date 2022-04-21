Dunkin’ of Jacksonville, Feeding Northeast Florida assembles 5,600 meals for Childhood Foundation

The state Public Service Commission should approve a plan to add another area code in Northeast Florida, commission staff members recommended Thursday. The commission is scheduled May 3 to take up a proposal to create a new area code in Jacksonville and nearby communities that have used the 904 area code for decades.
ST. JOHNS, Fla. — Whataburger lovers in St. Johns County, rejoice! You don’t have to travel far any more to enjoy their fresh, customized burgers. The first Whataburger in the county is now open in St. Johns at 2850 County Rd 210 W. The new location has a...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Experts said the economic hardships being felt nationwide are driving up the numbers of panhandlers city-wide, but it does not directly relate to homelessness. Changing homelessness conducts a count of the homeless population every year. In 2021, there were 1,222 total homeless individuals, in comparison to...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Congressman Al Lawson was in Jacksonville on Wednesday to announce a $2 million appropriation that will help eliminate the negative impact of food deserts in Jacksonville’s urban core. The money will help the restoration process of Clara White Mission’s White Harvest Farm -- the Clara...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News has learned of two recent drownings at CDA Technical Institute in the last year. Members of the diving community are calling for a temporary shut down of the school after the death of 41-year-old Fausto Martins. Martins drowned after being rushed to land,...
Warming temperatures will have tegus on the move in southeast Georgia. Reporting sightings of tegus, alive or dead, is needed to keep the big, South American lizards from gaining a foothold in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR has been working with the public and...
A new lobster restaurant has opened in town.Louis Hansel/Unsplash. For anyone who has traveled to the state of Maine, they know there’s just something about a fresh lobster roll that’s unlike anything else out there. The way the buttery bun or toast wraps around the juicy lobster meat, all while the meat is allowed to be on its own, without the masking of too many other ingredients. It’s a food that, primarily, hasn’t made its way out of the greater New England area (although some versions can be found in Baltimore). Thankfully, for anyone living in the Valley, a taste of this Maine delicacy is coming to town.
The cost of living has surged in 2022. According to CNBC, the United States recently saw the largest inflation rate increase since 1982. Food, housing, and transportation costs are all soaring. For some, owning their own home is a dream that is difficult to make into a reality. That said, the rise of more flexible working arrangements after the pandemic means that some workers now have the luxury of working anywhere.
LONGWOOD, Fla. — Authorities in Seminole County have released new bodycam footage of the night they say a bride and caterer laced wedding food with marijuana. The video, which can be viewed in full above, shows deputies approaching the newlyweds following the Feb. 19 event at The Springs Clubhouse in Longwood.
PALATKA, Fla. — If you’re sorely in need of a good time, look no further. The annual Palatka Blue Crab Festival is coming up on Memorial Day weekend. From May 27 to May 29, you can enjoy music from headliners like Ginuwine and Little Texas, visit vendors, try out food trucks, get on carnival rides and let the kids explore the kids’ zone.
A man managed to capture an incredible video of a panther crossing a river. Facebook user Steven Crawford filmed the panther cruising across the river and wrote, “Florida Panther swimming across the peace river today, what a beautiful and rare sight! I love going up river and seeing the untouched parts of Florida but I never expected to see this.”
When Natasha Richardson decided to move her children from the Carolinas to Jacksonville, Florida, she wanted a fresh start, reports Project Cold Case. Her son, QuaSean loved his family and was protective of them. He was very close to his younger brother, Quavarius, who he consistently told to do the right thing. He made sure his little sister was protected from the male admirers at school. QuaSean loved family, fishing, and football. The young man was looking forward to having a "family of his own", reports Project Cold Case.
Ashley's in Rockledge, Florida is "the Most Haunted Restaurant in Florida"Attribution: Leonard J. DeFrancisci This file is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution. Food and the paranormal is honestly a great combination. It's not easy to find a haunted restaurant either, but of course, Florida doesn't disappoint. Maybe you've even heard of Ashley's a sports bar with a pub theme and good food for a fair price.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man has won a $1 million prize from a scratch-off game. The Florida Lottery announced Thursday that Muoi Phung claimed his prize from a $5,000,000 CASHWORD scratch-off. Phung chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $780,000.00. He purchased his winning...
The Florida Department of Health has released new guidelines that attempt to ban gender-affirming treatments for transgender youth in the state. The guidelines, released on April 20, recommend against gender-affirming care for youth in the state in any capacity. Going a step further than anti-trans legislation that has been enacted in other Republican-run states, Florida’s guidelines, which are nonbinding, seek to ban not only medical transitioning for trans kids, but also social transitioning. Here’s what families need to know.
