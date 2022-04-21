ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura, CA

Highway 101 Southbound to Merge into Northbound Lane

By Jean Yamamura
Santa Barbara Independent
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Highway 101 heads south toward Ventura, it erupts into zig-zagging patterns of badly erased old lane lines, punctuated by the black scorch marks left by motorists hitting the brakes. Difficult as it can be to know exactly where the lanes are now, the situation gets even more complicated starting Friday,...

www.independent.com

Comments / 1

Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Traffic accident shuts down northbound lanes of South Academy Boulevard

   COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police reports that South Academy Boulevard is closed northbound at Academy Park Loop because of a serious traffic crash. Police report that drivers should expect significant delays and avoid the area if possible. #ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingtrapped traffic accident S Academy Blvd and Wendworth The post Traffic accident shuts down northbound lanes of South Academy Boulevard appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Sacramento

Traffic Collision Causes Slowdown On Eastbound Highway 50 At 16th Street

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A traffic collision is blocking the right lanes of eastbound Highway 50 near 16th Street, said Caltrans District 3. The circumstances of the incident have not been reported. Please use alternate routes. #TrafficAlert in @SacCountyCA: 🚨Traffic collision BLOCKING🚧 the right lanes on eastbound U.S. Highway @ 16th Street. #KnowBeforeYouGo @CHPSouthSac @SacPolice @sacsheriff @SacRegion511 @TotalTrafficSMF @SacFirePIO @metrofirepio @SacCountyDot @RideSacRT @TheCityofSac pic.twitter.com/v4PfNHtdpg — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) April 24, 2022
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ventura, CA
Traffic
County
Ventura County, CA
Ventura County, CA
Traffic
City
Ventura, CA
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lanes#Highway 101#Caltrans District 7
NBC Los Angeles

Mountain Lion Struck and Killed on 405 Freeway Ramp in Brentwood

A mountain lion was found dead early Thursday near the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles' Brentwood area. Callers reported the big cat on the southbound side of the freeway at about 1 a.m. near Getty Center Drive. The animal had been struck by a vehicle on the nearby freeway entrance ramp.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Ventura County man killed in crash on I-10 in Cabazon

Update: 8:55 PM The coroner's office has identified the man killed in the crash as Jason Cavanagh, 38, of Newbury Park. UPDATE - 8:45 AM: Cal Trans tweeted out that all lanes are open on the I-10 east in Cabazon following a big rig collision. ORIGINAL STORY: Lanes 1,2, and 3 on Interstate 10 heading The post Ventura County man killed in crash on I-10 in Cabazon appeared first on KESQ.
CABAZON, CA
L.A. Weekly

3 Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on La Palma Avenue [Anaheim, CA]

ANAHEIM, CA (April 22, 2022) – Early Tuesday morning, three young men died in a fiery single-vehicle crash on La Palma Avenue, police said. The crash happened just before 2:00 a.m. near Harbor Boulevard. Furthermore, authorities said a white Mercedes lost control and went airborne before striking a brick...
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS LA

Big rig crashes through guardrail on 118 Freeway in Simi Valley

Crews worked Tuesday to remove a big rig that crashed through a guardrail before rolling down a hillside on the 118 Freeway near Simi Valley.According to California Highway Patrol, the truck was traveling on the eastbound side of the 118 Freeway when it crashed through the guardrail west of Rocky Peak just after midnight. The truck then rolled down the hillside approximately 200 feet. The driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. As of Tuesday afternoon, CHP was working to remove the vehicle. They estimated it would be fully removed by 9 p.m.The two right lanes of the freeway were closed while efforts to recover the semi continued. Drivers were asked to use caution in the area and to expect delays. It was not immediately clear what led to the crash.
SIMI VALLEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Channel 3-12

Stolen car pursuit stretches from Santa Maria to Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A stolen vehicle pursuit stretched from Santa Maria to Santa Barbara on Thursday afternoon, and while the car was located, law enforcement officials are still actively looking for the driver of the vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol. The chase started in Santa Maria just before 1:30 p.m. when the The post Stolen car pursuit stretches from Santa Maria to Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Male Rider Dead after Motorcycle Crash along Highway 118 [Somis, CA]

Motorcyclist Fatally Struck in Deadly Collision near Bradley Road. The collision happened around 9:12 a.m., near the intersection of Highway 118 and Bradley Road. According to California Highway Patrol, the incident involved a motorcycle and a white Dodge Ram pickup-truck. However, the events leading up still currently remain unclear. Reports...
SOMIS, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Fuel Price Protest Blocks 5 Freeway Traffic in Glendale Area

Traffic came to a stop at a major Los Angeles interchange early Friday due to a protest on the freeway. Big rigs, some with banners demanding lower diesel fuel prices, were stopped on the southbound 5 Freeway near the 134 Freeway interchange. Traffic was crawling past in one last of the 5 Freeway.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Big-rig protest shuts down 5 freeway in Glendale

A group of big-rig drivers protesting spiking gas prices shut down lanes of the 5 freeway in the Griffith Park area of Los Angeles Friday morning. Beginning at about 8:45 a.m., the group of around 10 semi-trucks shut down several lanes of the southbound 5 freeway, near its interchange with the 134 freeway, just north of the Los Angeles Zoo and the Griffith Park area, and on the border with Glendale. The trucks had a sign which read, "Lower diesel prices, brokers need to be controlled, ripping off customers and carriers." Some of the protesters walked out onto the freeway holding signs. Footage from Sky2 showed the protest snarling morning rush-hour traffic. California Highway Patrol officers went onto the freeway and spoke to the protesters. Within about 30 minutes, the drivers moved their big-rigs off the freeway. It's unclear of any arrests were made or any citations given. 
GLENDALE, CA
UPI News

LA-area Target closed after heavy rains tore hole in store's roof

April 22 (UPI) -- Heavy rains drenched Southern California early on Friday and caused part of the roof to collapse at a Los Angeles-area Target store, officials said. The storm showered many parts of Southern California on Thursday and early Friday and officials said the rain had accumulated on the roof of a Target store in Alhambra, about 5 miles northeast of downtown Los Angeles in the San Gabriel Valley.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy