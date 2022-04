Click here to read the full article. Luxury eyewear brand Illesteva and fine art photographer Gray Malin on Tuesday will launch a limited-edition sunglasses capsule collection at Illesteva stores, the brand’s website and select retailers. The Los Angeles-based photographer and New York Times bestselling author is known for his aerial photography of beaches and locales in Oahu, Hawaii; St. Barths, Bahamas, the Amalfi coast and other areas. For this partnership, Malin applied his beach and ocean images on the insides of Illesteva’s unisex Leonard and Los Feliz black frame styles. Both styles are handmade in Italy and retail for $250.More from...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 29 MINUTES AGO