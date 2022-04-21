ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

U.S. to ban Russian ships from ports

By Oriana Pawlyk and Daniel Lippman
POLITICO
POLITICO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DM10F_0fFxqQSE00
The Russian cargo ship "Baltic Leader" is shown after it was seized at a commercial harbor in France on Feb. 26, 2022. | Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

The United States will ban Russian ships from its ports in an effort to further alienate Russia from the world, President Joe Biden announced Thursday.

During a press conference at the White House, Biden said all Russian-affiliated ships — owned or operated by “Russian interests” or any operating under a Russian flag — can no longer dock along U.S. shores.

“This is yet another critical step we are taking in concert with our partners in the European Union, United Kingdom and Canada in further to deny Russia the benefits of the international economic system that they so enjoyed in the past,” the president said.

The move is more symbolic than impactful: Russian-flagged ships account for less than 1 percent of cargo that arrives at American ports.

Trade between the U.S. and Russia totaled $35 billion in 2019, making Russia America's 26th largest goods trading partner. The U.S. had a $17 billion goods trade deficit and a $3 billion services trade surplus with Russia that year.

The U.S. mostly exports machinery, aircraft and vehicles to Russia and mostly imports mineral fuels ($13 billion in 2019), precious metals such as platinum and stones, and iron and steel.

But Thursday's action builds on previous steps to ban other kinds of Russian transportation and commerce, including a prohibition on all Russian commercial flights in American airspace. The European Union and Canada have taken similar steps.

Tanya Snyder and Steven Overly contributed to this report.

Comments / 51

Roger Douglas
3d ago

now put sanctions on the Russian shipping companies freeze their assets leave them stranded at sea with no way to buy fuel causing them to park those ships and if they break down in the ocean leave them to drift at sea they will eventually run out of food and fresh water

Reply
14
The Shankster
2d ago

Americans are tired of Bidens collusion war and l#undering money thru Ukraine and Zelensky. He WILL pay the price.

Reply(4)
5
DR for me
3d ago

Yes nothing in and nothing out. We need to treat Russia like they don’t exist.

Reply
5
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox News

Kamala Harris distances herself from Biden remark calling for Putin's removal: 'We are not into regime change'

Vice President Kamala Harris was pressed about whether she agreed with President Biden's controversial remark calling for Russian President Vladimir Putin's removal from power. Biden generated international headlines after his speech in Warsaw, Poland, when he told the world in what apparently was an off-script remark that Putin "cannot remain...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ships#Canada#Russian#Baltic#The European Union#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
International Trade
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Russia
The Independent

US warns Xi Jinping of ‘what might come his way’ if China supports Russia in Ukraine war effort

A top US state department official has warned president Xi Jinping of “what might come his way” if China supports Russia’s Ukraine invasion.China could face sanctions similar to Russia if it supported Russian president Vladimir Putin’s invasion, said Wendy Sherman, the state deparment’s deputy secretary and second-most senior official, to the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday.“I think one only has to look at the range of sanctions, more to be announced today, against Putin. It gives President Xi, I think, a pretty good understanding of what might come his way should he in fact support Putin in any...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Two Russian fighter jets that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month 'were equipped with NUKES with the aim of scaring Stockholm' after Putin had threatened military action if Sweden or Finland joined NATO

Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were equipped with nuclear weapons, it has emerged. The flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a deliberate act designed to intimidate Sweden, according to Swedish news channel TV4 Nyheterna. A total of four planes had taken...
MILITARY
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
204K+
Followers
12K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy