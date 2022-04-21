Flood Warning issued for Arkansas, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 00:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kimble The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Kimble County in west central Texas * Until 145 AM CDT. * At 1239 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles south of Roosevelt, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Telegraph around 105 AM CDT. South Llano River State Park around 110 AM CDT. Segovia around 130 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include I- 10 Near The Kimble-Kerr County Line, The Intersection Of I- 10 And Us 290, Us-83 Near The Kerr-Kimble County Line and Us- 377 Near The Kimble-Edwards County Line. This includes Interstate 10 between Mile Markers 434 and 477. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

KIMBLE COUNTY, TX ・ 51 MINUTES AGO