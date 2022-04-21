ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas County, AR

Flood Warning issued for Arkansas, Monroe by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-23 19:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kimble by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 00:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kimble The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Kimble County in west central Texas * Until 145 AM CDT. * At 1239 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles south of Roosevelt, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Telegraph around 105 AM CDT. South Llano River State Park around 110 AM CDT. Segovia around 130 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include I- 10 Near The Kimble-Kerr County Line, The Intersection Of I- 10 And Us 290, Us-83 Near The Kerr-Kimble County Line and Us- 377 Near The Kimble-Edwards County Line. This includes Interstate 10 between Mile Markers 434 and 477. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
KIMBLE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cooke by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 23:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Cooke FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of north central Texas, including the following counties, Cooke and Montague. * WHEN...Until 115 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will likely cause urban and small stream flooding. Low lying and/or poor drainage areas will experience minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Gainesville, Bowie, Nocona, Muenster, St. Jo, Lindsay, Callisburg, Forestburg, Sunset, Stoneburg, Lake Kiowa, Ray Roberts Park Johnson Branch, Valley View and Oak Ridge.
COOKE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Garland, Montgomery, Perry, Scott, Yell by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 00:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Garland; Montgomery; Perry; Scott; Yell The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Perry County in central Arkansas Northwestern Garland County in central Arkansas East central Scott County in western Arkansas Southwestern Yell County in central Arkansas Northeastern Montgomery County in western Arkansas * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 1229 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Muddy Creek WMA, or 14 miles north of Mount Ida, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Danville... Plainview in Yell County Gravelly... Fourche Valley Muddy Creek WMA... Corinth Carter Cove Park... Ranger Wing... Chula Macedonia in Yell County... Gibbs Pencil Bluff... Mt Tabor Kingston... Fannie Bluffton... Rover Onyx... Sims HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GARLAND COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Crockett by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 23:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crockett A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL CROCKETT AND NORTHWESTERN SUTTON COUNTIES At 1153 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles south of Ozona, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include The Intersection Of Highway 163 And Ranch Road 1973 and I-10 Near The Crockett-Sutton County Line. This includes Interstate 10 between Mile Markers 374 and 389. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CROCKETT COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Cooke, Fannin, Grayson, Lamar, Montague by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 01:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Cooke; Fannin; Grayson; Lamar; Montague FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central Texas and northeast Texas, including the following counties, in north central Texas, Cooke, Fannin, Grayson and Montague. In northeast Texas, Lamar. * WHEN...Through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in urban and poor-drainage areas. Heavy rainfall could also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches, with isolated higher amounts possible.
COOKE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Conway, Johnson County Higher Elevations by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 19:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Conway; Johnson County Higher Elevations; Newton County Higher Elevations; Northwest Yell County; Pope County Higher Elevations; Southeast Van Buren County; Southern Johnson County; Southern Pope County; Southern and Eastern Logan County; Van Buren County Higher Elevations; Western and Northern Logan County; Yell Excluding Northwest A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Logan, southern Newton, southeastern Johnson, west central Van Buren, north central Conway, northeastern Yell and Pope Counties through 1215 AM CDT At 1135 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over London, or near Russellville, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Russellville... Dardanelle Dover... London Hector... Lake Dardanelle State Park Broomfield... Dabney Solo... Smyrna Lake Dardanelle... Taral Mt Nebo State Park... Appleton Ben Hur... Brock Creek Campground Scotland... Long Pool Campground Piney Bay Recreation Area... Pleasant Valley in Pope County This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 68 and 84. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CONWAY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 19:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Carroll; Crawford; Franklin; Madison; Sebastian; Washington FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following counties, in Arkansas, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian and Washington AR. In Oklahoma, Adair, Choctaw, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, Pushmataha and Sequoyah. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - The bulk of the heavier rain has exited the area to the east. However, over the past 12 hours a broad swath of 1 to 3 inches of rain has fallen across southeast and east central Oklahoma into northwest Arkansas. Some localized areal flooding is possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CARROLL COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Edwards, Val Verde by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 23:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for south central Texas. Target Area: Edwards; Val Verde A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Edwards and northeastern Val Verde Counties through 100 AM CDT At 1221 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Juno, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Juno and Us-277 Near The Sutton-Edwards County Line. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
EDWARDS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cass, Grand Forks, Griggs, Steele, Traill by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 21:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Cass; Grand Forks; Griggs; Steele; Traill FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of northeast North Dakota and southeast North Dakota, including the following counties, in northeast North Dakota, Grand Forks. In southeast North Dakota, Barnes, Cass, Griggs, Steele and Traill. * WHEN...Until 400 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1045 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported continued road closures in parts of the area along with low land flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Valley City, Mayville, Hillsboro, Thompson, Cooperstown, Hatton, Portland, Golden Lake, Finley, Arthur, Buxton, Reynolds, Hunter, Hope, Tower City, Page, Argusville, Wimbledon, Sanborn and Buffalo.
CASS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Atoka, Bryan, Carter, Coal, Hughes, Johnston, Love, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 15:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 13:22:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Atoka; Bryan; Carter; Coal; Hughes; Johnston; Love; Marshall; Murray; Pontotoc FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central Oklahoma, southeast Oklahoma and southern Oklahoma, including the following counties, in east central Oklahoma, Pontotoc. In southeast Oklahoma, Atoka, Bryan, Coal, Hughes, Johnston and Marshall. In southern Oklahoma, Carter, Love and Murray. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Flooding hazard has ended - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ATOKA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Crockett, Kimble, Menard, Schleicher, Sutton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 23:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Crockett; Kimble; Menard; Schleicher; Sutton SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 154, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT MONDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN WEST CENTRAL TEXAS CROCKETT KIMBLE MENARD SCHLEICHER SUTTON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CLEO, ELDORADO, ERNA, FORT MCKAVETT, HEXT, JUNCTION, LONDON, MENARD, OZONA, ROOSEVELT, SEGOVIA, SONORA, AND TELEGRAPH.
CROCKETT COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for South Washington Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 22:56:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-24 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: South Washington Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING Lowering seas will reduce the threat of sneakers wave back down to background levels overnight.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Montgomery County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 19:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Central and Eastern Montgomery County; Central and Southern Scott County; Northern Montgomery County Higher Elevations; Northern Polk County Higher Elevations; Polk County Lower Elevations; Southeast Polk County Higher Elevations; Southwest Montgomery County Higher Elevations; Yell Excluding Northwest Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Scott, northeastern Polk, southwestern Yell and Montgomery Counties through 1130 PM CDT At 1043 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles northwest of Oden to near Opal to near Bard Springs Recreation Area. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mount Ida... Norman Oden... Opal Mimosa... Little Missouri Falls Recreatio Bard Springs Recreation Area... Mauldin Albert Pike Recreation Area... Muddy Creek WMA Black Springs... Big Fork Chula... Gibbs Pencil Bluff... Pine Ridge Shady Lake Recreation Area... Cherry Hill in Polk County Roaring Branch Natural Area... Sims MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kittson, West Marshall, West Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 23:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Kittson; West Marshall; West Polk WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Plan on slippery and icy road conditions as surfaces cool with snow and wet surfaces refreeze tonight. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Monday.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN

