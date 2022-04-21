Flood Warning issued for Prairie by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 00:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Crawford; Franklin; Madison; Sebastian; Washington FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following counties, in Arkansas, Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian and Washington AR. In Oklahoma, Adair, Cherokee, Choctaw, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, McIntosh, Muskogee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha and Sequoyah. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Radar estimates and surface observations indicate from 2 to 3 inches of rain have fallen over much of the watch area. Additional showers and thunderstorms will continue through tonight with heavy rainfall remaining possible. Localized totals of 5 to 6 inches of rain are possible in parts of southeast Oklahoma and west central Arkansas by Monday morning. Both flash flooding and river flooding are possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

