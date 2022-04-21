Flood Warning issued for Prairie, White, Woodruff by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 22:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Barnes FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of northeast North Dakota and southeast North Dakota, including the following counties, in northeast North Dakota, Grand Forks. In southeast North Dakota, Barnes, Cass, Griggs, Steele and Traill. * WHEN...Until 400 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1045 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported continued road closures in parts of the area along with low land flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Valley City, Mayville, Hillsboro, Thompson, Cooperstown, Hatton, Portland, Golden Lake, Finley, Arthur, Buxton, Reynolds, Hunter, Hope, Tower City, Page, Argusville, Wimbledon, Sanborn and Buffalo.
