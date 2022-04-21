ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie County, AR

Flood Warning issued for Prairie, White, Woodruff by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-23 20:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Choctaw, Clarke, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 23:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 09:34:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Choctaw; Clarke; Washington The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Alabama Tombigbee River Near Coffeeville Dam affecting Clarke, Washington and Choctaw Counties. For the Tombigbee River...including Coffeeville Dam, Leroy...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tombigbee River Near Coffeeville Dam. * WHEN...Until late Tuesday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 32.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning and continue falling to 22.4 feet Friday evening. - Flood stage is 29.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CHOCTAW COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Barnes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 22:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Barnes FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of northeast North Dakota and southeast North Dakota, including the following counties, in northeast North Dakota, Grand Forks. In southeast North Dakota, Barnes, Cass, Griggs, Steele and Traill. * WHEN...Until 400 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1045 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported continued road closures in parts of the area along with low land flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Valley City, Mayville, Hillsboro, Thompson, Cooperstown, Hatton, Portland, Golden Lake, Finley, Arthur, Buxton, Reynolds, Hunter, Hope, Tower City, Page, Argusville, Wimbledon, Sanborn and Buffalo.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kimble by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 00:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kimble The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Kimble County in west central Texas * Until 145 AM CDT. * At 1239 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles south of Roosevelt, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Telegraph around 105 AM CDT. South Llano River State Park around 110 AM CDT. Segovia around 130 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include I- 10 Near The Kimble-Kerr County Line, The Intersection Of I- 10 And Us 290, Us-83 Near The Kerr-Kimble County Line and Us- 377 Near The Kimble-Edwards County Line. This includes Interstate 10 between Mile Markers 434 and 477. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
KIMBLE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Cooke, Fannin, Grayson, Lamar, Montague by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 01:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Cooke; Fannin; Grayson; Lamar; Montague FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central Texas and northeast Texas, including the following counties, in north central Texas, Cooke, Fannin, Grayson and Montague. In northeast Texas, Lamar. * WHEN...Through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in urban and poor-drainage areas. Heavy rainfall could also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches, with isolated higher amounts possible.
COOKE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Garland, Montgomery, Perry, Scott, Yell by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 00:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Garland; Montgomery; Perry; Scott; Yell The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Perry County in central Arkansas Northwestern Garland County in central Arkansas East central Scott County in western Arkansas Southwestern Yell County in central Arkansas Northeastern Montgomery County in western Arkansas * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 1229 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Muddy Creek WMA, or 14 miles north of Mount Ida, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Danville... Plainview in Yell County Gravelly... Fourche Valley Muddy Creek WMA... Corinth Carter Cove Park... Ranger Wing... Chula Macedonia in Yell County... Gibbs Pencil Bluff... Mt Tabor Kingston... Fannie Bluffton... Rover Onyx... Sims HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GARLAND COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Edwards, Val Verde by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 23:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Edwards; Val Verde A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN EDWARDS AND NORTHEASTERN VAL VERDE COUNTIES At 1211 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles north of Loma Alta, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Loma Alta, Juno, Vinegarone and Devils River State Nat Area Del Norte. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
EDWARDS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Adair, Cherokee, Choctaw, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 15:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 13:22:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Adair; Cherokee; Choctaw; Delaware; Haskell; Latimer; Le Flore; McIntosh; Muskogee; Pittsburg; Pushmataha; Sequoyah FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following counties, in Arkansas, Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian and Washington AR. In Oklahoma, Adair, Cherokee, Choctaw, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, McIntosh, Muskogee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha and Sequoyah. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Radar estimates and surface observations indicate from 2 to 3 inches of rain have fallen over much of the watch area. Additional showers and thunderstorms will continue through tonight with heavy rainfall remaining possible. Localized totals of 5 to 6 inches of rain are possible in parts of southeast Oklahoma and west central Arkansas by Monday morning. Both flash flooding and river flooding are possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ADAIR COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Crockett, Schleicher, Sutton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 17:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crockett; Schleicher; Sutton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN SCHLEICHER...EAST CENTRAL CROCKETT AND NORTHWESTERN SUTTON COUNTIES At 1046 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles east of Ozona, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include I-10 Near The Crockett-Sutton County Line and The Intersection Of I-10 And Ranch Road 1989. This includes Interstate 10 between Mile Markers 374 and 392. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CROCKETT COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Duval, McMullen, Webb by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 01:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Duval; McMullen; Webb A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Duval, northeastern Webb and southwestern McMullen Counties through 145 AM CDT At 118 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Freer, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Freer, Seven Sisters and Loma Alta. This includes US Highway 59 between mile markers 754 and 764. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
DUVAL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Johnson County Higher Elevations, Northwest Yell County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 19:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Johnson County Higher Elevations; Northwest Yell County; Southern Johnson County; Southern Pope County; Southern and Eastern Logan County; Western and Northern Logan County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Logan, southern Johnson, Yell and southwestern Pope Counties through 1130 PM CDT At 1042 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Magazine to Blue Mountain to Stonehouse Recreation Area to near Gravelly. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Russellville... Clarksville Booneville... Paris Danville... Dardanelle Pottsville... Lamar Dover... Ola London... Magazine Knoxville... Subiaco Hartman... Scranton Ratcliff... Blue Mountain Lake Dardanelle State Park... Hoyt This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 48 and 85. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
JOHNSON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kittson, West Marshall, West Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 23:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Kittson; West Marshall; West Polk WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Plan on slippery and icy road conditions as surfaces cool with snow and wet surfaces refreeze tonight. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Monday.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 00:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Crawford; Franklin; Madison; Sebastian; Washington FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following counties, in Arkansas, Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian and Washington AR. In Oklahoma, Adair, Cherokee, Choctaw, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, McIntosh, Muskogee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha and Sequoyah. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Radar estimates and surface observations indicate from 2 to 3 inches of rain have fallen over much of the watch area. Additional showers and thunderstorms will continue through tonight with heavy rainfall remaining possible. Localized totals of 5 to 6 inches of rain are possible in parts of southeast Oklahoma and west central Arkansas by Monday morning. Both flash flooding and river flooding are possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BENTON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Conway, Garland, Perry, Pulaski, Saline, Southern Pope County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 19:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Conway; Garland; Perry; Pulaski; Saline; Southern Pope County; Yell Excluding Northwest A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Perry, southwestern Conway, northwestern Garland, northwestern Saline, central Yell, northwestern Pulaski and southeastern Pope Counties through 200 AM CDT At 114 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles southeast of Plainview in Yell County, or 18 miles southeast of Danville, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Morrilton... Perryville Ola... Oppelo Perry... Adona Houston... Sequoya Park Little Italy... Williams Junction Carden Bottoms... Solgohachia Petit Jean State Park... Plainview in Yell County Wye Mountain... Jessieville Chenal Valley... Plumerville Bigelow... Casa This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 101 and 113. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CONWAY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Montgomery County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 19:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central and Eastern Montgomery County; Northern Montgomery County Higher Elevations; Perry A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Logan, west central Perry, Yell and northeastern Montgomery Counties through 1215 AM CDT At 1133 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Muddy Creek WMA, or 12 miles north of Mount Ida, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Danville... Ola Fourche Valley... Plainview in Yell County Petit Jean River WMA... Muddy Creek WMA Belleville... Havana Corinth... Birta Nimrod... Ranger Wing... Kingston Bluffton... Rover Story... Sunlight Bay Park Spring Lake Campground... Carter Cove Park MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Central Oregon Coast, North Oregon Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 22:56:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-24 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Oregon Coast; North Oregon Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING Lowering seas will reduce the threat of sneakers wave back down to background levels overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cavalier, Eastern Walsh County, Grand Forks, Nelson, Pembina by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 23:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Cavalier; Eastern Walsh County; Grand Forks; Nelson; Pembina; Ramsey; Steele; Traill; Western Walsh County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Plan on slippery and icy road conditions as surfaces cool with snow and wet surfaces refreeze tonight. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Monday.
CAVALIER COUNTY, ND

