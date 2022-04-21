ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Attention, ARMY: Apple Fitness+ Is Launching BTS-Themed Workouts

By Angelica Wilson
 3 days ago
Attention, ARMY: Apple Fitness+ is bringing the "Fire" with four new BTS-themed workouts, including one that teaches choreography pulled directly from the band's music videos. The iOS-powered platform is incorporating the seven-member K-pop group into its expanding Artist Spotlight catalog starting this week. In their Artist Spotlight series, Fitness+...

