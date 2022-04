The Tullahoma Wildcats opened the Chrethan Hansert Tournament at home Thursday night routing Moore County 14-4 in five innings. The Cats put four on the board in the bottom of the fourth to respond to an early 1-0 Raider lead. Moore County pulled with in two at 6-4 in the fourth with a three run inning then Tullahoma ended the night early with an 8 spot in the 5th to secure the run rule win.

MOORE COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO