Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney Are Officially Parents

By Perri Konecky
 3 days ago
Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney! On April 20, People confirmed that the "Don't Look Up" star and the art gallery director have welcomed their first child together. No other details have been provided at the...

Harper's Bazaar

Jennifer Lawrence Spotted Out on Hike with Her Newborn and Husband

Jennifer Lawrence is introducing her newborn to the great outdoors. On Tuesday, the Hunger Games actress was spotted enjoying a sunny hike in Los Angeles with her baby, husband Cooke Maroney, and his parents, Suzi Fredericks and James Maroney. This marks the first time she has been pictured with her child, who was born in February.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cooke Maroney
Person
Jennifer Lawrence
