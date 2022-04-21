ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craig Robinson stars in 'The Bad Guys' animated movie

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat happens when a bunch of animated characters...

ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Popculture

Critically-Acclaimed Mystery Series Gets Rid of Entire Cast, Showrunner

Freeform's critically-acclaimed mystery series Cruel Summer is undergoing a massive overhaul as it begins production on its second season. The network announced Thursday that after the show's breakout first season, Cruel Summer will return for a second season as an anthology series, the show saying goodbye to its Season 1 cast and showrunners and bringing on new talent.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Maurice Benard Drops a Bombshell About His Future as Sonny: ‘I Hate to Say That, But… ’

The Emmy winner is as happy as can be on the show right now. Nevertheless…. During a live State of Mind on April 24, General Hospital leading man Maurice Benard fielded a question about his future that yielded an answer that’s sure to put a chill in the hearts of Sonny fans. First, he explained that his satisfaction with his work on the soap came and went in “waves,” adding, “I’m really happy right now.”
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Chicago Fire' Star Speaks out on Firing

Chicago Fire fans will always remember the loss of firefighter-turned-paramedic Peter Mills. The character, played by Charlie Barnett, was written out of the show in 2015. As it turns out, he was fired from the NBC hit series. And it was not an easy idea to grasp for Barnett, who now admits being let go took its toll on the actor. "I really was sad to be let go," he told Digital Spy in a recent interview. "It broke me for quite a long time." Mills was written off the show near the conclusion of Season 3.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Supernatural Star Jared Padalecki Involved in Very Bad Car Accident

Jared Padalecki was forced to drop out of a convention appearance on Sunday after the actor found himself in a "very bad" car accident, according to his Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles. Ackles took the stage at a convention for the show, where he revealed that Padalecki had to stay home and recuperate after the accident.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Says The ‘Family’s In Danger’ Because ‘Daddy’s Not Home’ On Pusha-T’s New Album

“I used to watch The Fresh Prince and pray the house would be mine / Coulda bought it, but I ain’t like the way the kitchen design,” raps Kanye “Ye” West towards the end of “Dreamin Of The Past,” one of the songs off of Pusha-T’s new album, It’s Almost Dry. Like most of Ye’s recent musical output, there’s a familial bent to his lyrics on this track. “Born in the manger, the son of a stranger,” he raps, per Genius. “When daddy’s not home, the family’s in danger (And my heart was beatin’ fast).”
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Matthew Broderick Says Getting COVID-19 After Being “So Careful” Was “Really Disappointing”

Matthew Broderick says that he and Plaza Suite costar Sarah Jessica Parker had avoided contracting COVID-19 for so long — and despite other cases in his family — that he began to believe he “was one of these people who doesn’t get it.” The actor appeared on SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle Show to talk about his experience starring opposite his wife, Parker, in the Broadway production. During the conversation, he opened up about missing several performances of the Neil Simon play after having to quarantine due to testing positive for COVID-19.More from The Hollywood ReporterBeanie Feldstein in 'Funny Girl': Theater ReviewTony Awards...
PUBLIC HEALTH
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Michael Mealor Reveals Why He’s Back as Kyle: ‘I Got Chills… ‘

This week, Michael Mealor returns to The Young and the Restless as Kyle, who is about to get the shock of his life. How does Jack’s son react to the news that mom Diane is alive and well? “It’s utter devastation,” Kyle’s portrayer tells Soap Opera Digest. “Kyle has done so much work on himself to deal with the loss of his mother, so he has to decide if he even wants to see her.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘The Rifleman’ Star Chuck Connors’ Son Jeff Got a Nice Payday for His First Guest Appearance

The Rifleman creators paid Chuck Connors’ son Jeff a pretty penny to guest star in a 1959 episode of the classic TV Western. The young actor made his television debut in the episode titled Tension. The story followed a rancher named Sid Halpern, who seemed completely normal to the North Fork townsfolk. But he reveals to Lucas that he’s hiding an outlaw’s past. And eventually, that past catches up to him when he ends up in a gunfight with a band of bounty hunters.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’s Vanna White Set to Make Guest Appearance on Major Paramount+ Reality Series

“Wheel of Fortune” star Vanna White will trade in her letter board for a judge’s clipboard as she joins the lineup of guests on a major Paramount+ reality show. White will guest star on Season 7 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars,” which streams exclusively on Paramount+ on May 20. Previous winners of the flagship show will compete to see who’s the “Queen of All Queens” and receives a cash prize of $200,000. This differs from previous “All-Stars” seasons. This time, the competitors will all be winners, rather than runner-ups, who compete for the grand prize.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson surprises fans with latest look amid her 40th birthday

Kelly Clarkson is reigning in a major milestone birthday, and she's seriously dressing the part! The star had a week full of celebrations featuring wild outfits and shocking surprises to commemorate her 40th birthday. In honor of the decade she was born, the 1980's, the talk show host dedicated each...
CELEBRITIES

