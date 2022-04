Nearly all of Richmond’s police and firefighters will receive at least a 10% raise in July if the City Council approves Mayor Levar Stoney’s proposed budget. The $17.4 million he would use for those raises, which would take up about one-fourth of all new projected tax revenue next year, is meant to fill scores of unfilled public safety jobs and appease sworn officers who say they are paid far less than their counterparts in surrounding jurisdictions, giving them little reason to stay with the city.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 28 DAYS AGO