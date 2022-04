MINNEAPOLIS -- Coming off a lackluster outing in the Minnesota Timberwolves' Game 3 loss, Karl-Anthony Towns responded with a prolific performance in Minnesota's 119-118 win over the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 4 on Saturday night. The best-of-seven series is now deadlocked at 2-2. Towns, a three-time All-Star and the No. 1 pick in the 2015 NBA draft, struggled in the previous two games, both Minnesota losses. In Games 2 and 3, he racked up 10 personal fouls but made only seven field goals, as the Grizzlies threw multiple defenders at him in the half court.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 21 HOURS AGO