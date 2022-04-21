ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Police car hits crossing vehicle in Chesapeake

By Brian Reese
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mKE00_0fFxoEbo00

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A police car hit a vehicle that was crossing Moses Grandy Trail in Chesapeake on Thursday morning, sending one person to the hospital with minor injuries, police say.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. A marked Chesapeake police car was heading east on Moses Grandy when another vehicle came out from Diamond Avenue and “tried to zoom across Moses Grandy Trail,” per Leo Kosinski with Chesapeake police.

The police car hit the vehicle in the process.

No other details are available. The road reopened around 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Chesapeake, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Chesapeake, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Nexstar Media Inc
WTOP

Man rushed to Virginia hospital after being bitten by deadly pet snake

Authorities say state police helped rush an anti-venom treatment to a Virginia hospital after a man was bitten Saturday by his pet African Pit Viper, one of the deadliest snakes in the world. Virginia State Police helped deliver the anti-venom treatment from the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center in...
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy