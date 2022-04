FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - A core component for your next car or the power generated for your home could come from a factory that marked the start of construction on April 21 in Fort Worth.MP Materials plans to manufacture rare earth metals and magnets in the facility off Alliance Gateway Freeway and Independence Parkway.The location was noted by elected officials who attended the celebration, who see the development as part of a larger effort to return production of rare earth elements to the United States after decades of manufacturing largely in China.MP already has a commitment for its magnets, announcing...

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO