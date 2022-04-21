Kourtney Kardashian Or Sofia Richie? Find Out Who Scott Disick Is 'Way More Heartbroken' Over

While the past may be in the past, Scott Disick doesn't seem ready to face the reality of what's in store for one of his exes.

Months after Disick's on-and-off girlfriend and baby mama Kourtney Kardashian got engaged to beau Travis Barker, his other ex Sofia Richie announced her engagement to Elliot Grainge — and now fans are eager to know who he is more concerned about of his two publicized romances.

"Scott has moved on from Sofia. It’s been almost two years since they broke up," pointed out a source to Us Weekly of the Talentless owner's reaction to the young model's engagement news, which she shared via Instagram on Wednesday, April 20.

Noting Disick “would be happy for her and just wish her well," they maintained, "He’s not heartbroken over this, that’s for sure," before lamenting, "He’s way more heartbroken over Kourtney’s engagement to Travis."

Disick, 38, and the 23-year-old were together for three years before calling it quits in August 2020. The entrepreneur has even cited his relationship with the mother of his children as the reason he and Richie ended up breaking up, as he made it very clear at the time that his priority was the former flames' children: Mason , 12, Penelope , 9, and Reign , 6.

"The truth is, anybody dating somebody is going to feel neglected when their significant other is spending more time with their ex than with them," Disick candidly said of the couple's demise during an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in March 2021.

Meanwhile, Disick still seems to be coming to terms with Kardashian's new relationship, which was taken to the next level when the Blink-182 drummer, 46, proposed to the reality star, 43, in October 2021 while surrounded by candles and rose petals.

And while an insider spilled that Disick is now "looking for the right person to settle down," he appears to still be harboring feelings for his ex. "He still thinks they could call things off before the wedding."

However, Kardashian and Barker have been going full steam ahead with their relationship ever since they took their long-time friendship to the next level last year, which the Poosh founder detailed in the premiere episode of the family's Hulu series, The Kardashians , revealing she was the one who made the first move.

Apart from very PDA moments on the red carpet and NSFW snaps with each other on social media in recent months, Kardashian and Barker had an impromptu wedding earlier this month in Sin City officiated by an Elvis Impersonator.

But fans can expect a lot more celebrations of their union in the near future, as Kardashian teased their Sin City nuptials was just "practice."