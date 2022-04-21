ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, NY

Monroe County receives nearly 10K child abuse referrals each year

By Ally Peters
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r7aks_0fFxnqfr00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Every child deserves to live in a safe environment, but unfortunately, not all do. Each year, hundreds of thousands of children are victims of abuse across the United States.

Child abuse comes in several forms, including physical, sexual and emotional abuse. Children can also experience neglect, which can be equally damaging.

“Child Abuse is shockingly common. I think that people tend to think of it as a rare social problem, but it’s actually very prevalent across populations and certainly in this community,” said Deb Rosen, the Executive Director at Bivona Child Advocacy Center.

Rosen says the Monroe County Department of Human Services receives roughly 10-thousand referrals a year of child abuse or neglect. While not all of these referrals are founded, she says it shows just how many people are concerned a child is being harmed.

To help prevent abuse, Bivona works with schools throughout Monroe County to provide prevention education, starting in kindergarten.

“We provide them with evidence-based lessons about how to keep themselves safe, not only from child abuse, but other forms of personal danger, including bullying, cyberbullying, and digital dangers,” Rosen said. “We’re working really hard to equip the students of Monroe County with information that will help keep them safe.”

Rosen says roughly 1 in 10 children will be victims of child abuse before they turn 18. In some areas, that number is even higher.

Children of any background or socioeconomic status can be a victim of child abuse. However, pediatrician Jeff Kaczorowski says he sees poverty be a huge stressor for families.

“Kids are the poorest and most diverse segment of our society. One measure of poverty is the number of kids who are on Medicaid and in New York State, about 50%, half of kids, are on Medicaid,” Kaczorowski said. “It’s almost 60%, for young kids between zero and three.”

Kaczorowski, who works with the Children’s Agenda in Rochester, says they try to make sure there are policies and systems in place to support families as soon as they leave the hospital.

“It’s hard to be a parent of a young child, it’s hard to be a parent of a newborn baby, especially if it’s your first time being a parent,” Kaczorowski said. “So, a lot of the work that we do at the Children’s Agenda is trying to put in systems of support for parents, so that they know that there’s help, they know the places that they can turn.”

Kaczorowski said there are two great programs in Monroe County. One is the Nurse-Family Partnership , where trained nurses will visit one’s home throughout their pregnancy and until the baby is 2-years-old.

“It has been shown over time, unbelievably, to prevent 75% of abuse and neglect that happens for young children,” Kaczorowski  said. “It’s a long-standing program run by the Department of Health in Monroe County. It’s been here for over a decade.”

There is also the Roc Family TeleConnects program, which is in partnership with New York State and the health insurer, Excellus. The program provides families of newborns with Telehealth visits to see how they’re doing.

“Do they feel safe in their neighborhood? Is there violence in their home? How is mom doing in terms of her mental health?” Kaczorowski said. “We know that postpartum depression is a is a significant issue for many women, as many as one in five, and during the time of the pandemic, that number even got higher.”

Experts say no matter the support system used, preventing child abuse is incredibly important because abuse can impact a child’s ability to succeed in school or forge healthy relationships. It can also have lasting impacts on adult life, like heart issues, substance abuse or suicidal ideation.

“People tend to have the misconception that child abuse is something that can be forgotten, or something that’s put into the past. The reality is that child abuse has lasting impacts throughout the lifespan,” Rosen said. “Child abuse has severe psychological and emotional impacts that are closely associated with subsequent emotional disturbance and mental illness.”

Some signs of child abuse can include visible injuries or children withdrawing. If you suspect a child is being abused, experts say you should call 911 or the state’s child abuse hotline at 1-800-342-3720.

“There are lots of places to turn, no one should ever feel alone,” Kaczorowski said. “In our community, we’re so fortunate to have a great network of pediatricians and family medicine doctors.”

Monroe County also has several programs to support families. You can find a list of those here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
Shreveport Magazine

Transgender woman says she was housed in the male section of a jail where she was subjected to illegal searches, and was denied medical care and access to her hormone treatments; lawsuit

The transgender woman claims she faced discrimination after she was put in solitary confinement. The transgender woman also said that she was denied medical treatment and she was housed in the men’s facility. She has filed a lawsuit and seeks to ensure no other transgender people are subjected to such abuses. According to the lawsuit, the staff subjected the transgender woman to illegal searches and denied her access to prescribed medications, including antidepressants and hormone treatments, triggering severe withdrawal symptoms.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monroe County, NY
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
Rochester, NY
Health
City
Rochester, NY
Monroe County, NY
Crime & Safety
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
Parents Magazine

A New Law in Washington State Would Allow Foster Children To Stay With Relatives

When we think of the American foster care system, we tend to think of horror stories that stigmatize the state-by-state patchwork system of foster programs, like those of very young children sent to dozens of different homes where they are further neglected and abused. And while many of the heartbreaking stories are true, it is also true that there are people out there fighting to make substantial changes to help protect the kids who have no other choice. Enter Washington state.
WASHINGTON STATE
People

Alabama Enacts Law Making It a Felony to Provide Gender-Affirming Care for Trans Teens

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed off on a bill Friday afternoon that makes it a felony for parents or doctors to provide gender-affirming care to transgender kids. Ivey, a Republican, signed S.B. 184 into law, meaning it is now a crime punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $15,000 for a doctor to prescribe puberty blockers and hormone therapies, or perform gender-affirming surgeries in people under age 19. Parents who aide in helping their child get that care can also be charged with a felony.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Poverty#Postpartum Depression#Mental Health#Child Advocacy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Guardian

The Observer view on failures of the child protection system

Twenty years ago, Britain was confronted with the horror of what can happen when the child protection system fails. Victoria Climbié, a “happy, smiling, enthusiastic little girl”, was tortured to death over a period of months by her relatives, in the worst-ever case of child abuse the professionals who investigated her death had seen. The government ordered an inquiry into how she was failed so monumentally by the professionals whose job it was to understand the danger she was in. Lord Laming, its chair, wrote that he hoped that the memory of Victoria would act as “a beacon pointing the way to securing the safety and wellbeing of all children in our society”.
PUBLIC SAFETY
News 8 WROC

Two local men plead guilty to roles in January 6 Capitol riot

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WROC) — Two local men pleaded guilty Friday in connection to charges stemming from the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. James Mault of Brockport and Cody Mattice of Hilton each pleaded guilty to one count of assaulting, resisting, or impeding a federal officer or employee. As a result of […]
HILTON, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy