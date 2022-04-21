UW-La Crosse graduating art majors to display work in ‘Chroma’ exhibit
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Art majors graduating from UW-La Crosse this spring will show their work one last time on campus during the “Chroma” senior art exhibit.
The free art show will open with a reception from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 29, in the University Art Gallery in the Center for the Arts at 333 N. 16th St. The exhibit will run through Sunday, May 15.
Seniors exhibiting include:
- Alyssa Bronk of Pine Island, Minn.
- Olivia Bull of La Crosse
- Gretchen Fischer of La Crosse
- Jaden Hering of Edgerton, Wis.
- Jessica Hubley of Appleton, Wis.
- Caitlin Kelly of Waupaca, Wis.
- Chloe Pilsner of Wausau, Wis.
- Alexia Rickard of Pequot Lakes, Minn.
- Andie Saterbak of Milton, Wis.
- Roxanne Spielman of La Crosse
- Phillip Vircks of Prairie Village, Kan.
- Regular gallery hours are 1-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 1-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and during events in the Toland Theatre.
