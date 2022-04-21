ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

UW-La Crosse graduating art majors to display work in ‘Chroma’ exhibit

 3 days ago
Roxanne Spielman of La Crosse will show her "Burn Holes in My Memories," an ink and watercolor on paper.
Phillip Vircks of Prairie Village, Kan., "Bond at Macau," Gouache on paper

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Art majors graduating from UW-La Crosse this spring will show their work one last time on campus during the “Chroma” senior art exhibit.

The free art show will open with a reception from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 29, in the University Art Gallery in the Center for the Arts at 333 N. 16th St. The exhibit will run through Sunday, May 15.

Seniors exhibiting include:

  • Alyssa Bronk of Pine Island, Minn.
  • Olivia Bull of La Crosse
  • Gretchen Fischer of La Crosse
  • Jaden Hering of Edgerton, Wis.
  • Jessica Hubley of Appleton, Wis.
  • Caitlin Kelly of Waupaca, Wis.
  • Chloe Pilsner of Wausau, Wis.
  • Alexia Rickard of Pequot Lakes, Minn.
  • Andie Saterbak of Milton, Wis.
  • Roxanne Spielman of La Crosse
  • Phillip Vircks of Prairie Village, Kan.
  • Regular gallery hours are 1-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 1-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and during events in the Toland Theatre.

UW-La Crosse's Eagle Battalion honored with MacArthur Award

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — UW-La Crosse's ROTC is celebrating the Eagle Battalion's winning the MacArthur Award as the best battalion in 10 Midwest states. The award is based on a combination of the achievement of the school's commissioning mission, its cadets' performance and standing on the command's National Order of Merit List and its cadet retention rate. UWL competed against...
New Horizons offers 'Denim Day' scholarships for student essays in La Crosse, Trempealeau school districts

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — New Horizons Shelter and Outreach Centers is awarding two scholarships to high school seniors. The "Denim Day" scholarships will be awarded to one student in La Crosse and one student in Trempealeau County schools. Students must submit written or video essays that explain the effects of sexual assault on victims and how communities treat victims...
Statement Released On Death Of Wisconsin Athlete Sarah Shulze

A statement has been released by Wisconsin's non-profit organization, which empowers students to talk about mental health after track star Sarah Shulze passed away on Apr. 13. Shulze died by suicide, according to her family. She was just 21 years old. In the statement, the organization encourages everyone around...
Joyce Wanek Center for Arts and Design dedicated at Western Technical College

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Western Technical College's Interior Design Program is getting a financial boost. The La Crosse-based school dedicated the Joyce Wanek Center for Arts and Design Wednesday morning. Wanek, a 1979 Western alum, and husband, Ron, donated $375,000 to the interior design program through their foundation. Western will use the money to buy new technology, update equipment and...
Easter egg hunt comes to La Crosse's Myrick Park

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – The La Crosse Lions brought fun to Myrick Park with the annual Easter egg hunt. Kids as old as 11 got their chance to look for Easter goodies. It brings back an old tradition back that has people of all ages smiling. "When it's warmer it's even better. But yea, it's a great time. Everybody...
All natural trails in La Crosse now open

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The opening of the Upper Hixon Forest Thursday signaled that all natural trails in La Crosse are open, as paved trails have been. Nonetheless, Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department staffers remind users that trails need time to dry out after rain events. Footprints and ruts left behind in muddy trails contribute to erosion and rough, bumpy...
