UW-La Crosse graduating art majors to display work in ‘Chroma’ exhibit

Roxanne Spielman of La Crosse will show her "Burn Holes in My Memories," an ink and watercolor on paper.

Phillip Vircks of Prairie Village, Kan., "Bond at Macau," Gouache on paper

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Art majors graduating from UW-La Crosse this spring will show their work one last time on campus during the “Chroma” senior art exhibit.

The free art show will open with a reception from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 29, in the University Art Gallery in the Center for the Arts at 333 N. 16th St. The exhibit will run through Sunday, May 15.

Seniors exhibiting include:

Alyssa Bronk of Pine Island, Minn.

Olivia Bull of La Crosse

Gretchen Fischer of La Crosse

Jaden Hering of Edgerton, Wis.

Jessica Hubley of Appleton, Wis.

Caitlin Kelly of Waupaca, Wis.

Chloe Pilsner of Wausau, Wis.

Alexia Rickard of Pequot Lakes, Minn.

Andie Saterbak of Milton, Wis.

Roxanne Spielman of La Crosse

Phillip Vircks of Prairie Village, Kan.

Regular gallery hours are 1-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 1-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and during events in the Toland Theatre.

