ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

CORRECTED-EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso slips on Pemex debt concerns, Peru's sol dips

By Shreyashi Sanyal
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

(Corrects to remove reference to Brazilian real in 7th paragraph, Brazilian equities in next-to-last and last paragraphs, and Brazilian equities and currency in table as Brazil markets were closed on Thursday for a local holiday.) * Mexican peso leads falls in Latin American currencies * Pemex under pressure to resume debt repayments * Peru declares state of emergency at Cuajone copper mine By Shreyashi Sanyal April 21 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso touched its lowest level in a month on Thursday after state oil firm Pemex came under pressure to make debt repayments, while Peru's sol slipped after a state of emergency was declared at a top copper mine. The peso slid 1.1%, hitting 20.20 against the dollar at one stage and leading falls among Latin American currencies. Cash-strapped Petroleos Mexicanos has struggled with years of declining crude production and in 2020 Pemex lost its coveted investment-grade debt rating. It is due to pay some 1 billion euros ($1 billion) to redeem a 2015 bond, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, despite President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's promise that his government would pay them until 2024. Peru's sol, meanwhile, fell 0.4% against the dollar after the world's second biggest copper producer declared a state of emergency near Southern Copper Corp's Cuajone mine. The Andean nation has been hit by protests at top mines which has halted 20% of its copper output. Prices of the metal bounced on Thursday. Most other emerging market currencies remained in a narrow range in choppy trading. Chile's peso was flat, while Colombia's peso dipped 0.1%. The MSCI's Latin American currencies index shed 0.3%, with investors digesting hawkish calls from developed world central banks. The U.S. Federal Reserve headed for perhaps its swiftest shift in monetary policy since the 1960s as it aimed for its key interest rate to hit its "neutral" level by year's end to tame surging inflation. "Previous Fed tightening cycles have been important triggers for several EM financial crises, including in Latin America in the 1980s and in Asia in the late 1990s," said Thomas Mathews, markets economist at Capital Economics. Mathews added that rising interest rates in developed markets has created fiscal risks in vulnerable emerging markets in the past, and run the risk of drying up the international capital flows needed to fund current account deficits. Latin American stocks fell 0.2%. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1454 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1087.52 -0.74 MSCI LatAm 2586.98 -0.16 Mexico IPC 54293.31 0.86 Chile IPSA 4966.24 -0.17 Argentina MerVal 93139.62 0.627 Colombia COLCAP 1632.42 -0.2 Currencies Latest Daily % change Mexico peso 20.1802 -0.98 Chile peso 816.9 -0.39 Colombia peso 3751.01 0.12 Peru sol 3.728 -0.40 Argentina peso (interbank) 114.1000 -0.11 Argentina peso (parallel) 196 1.79 ($1 = 0.9203 euros) (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah touches 8-month low after palm oil export ban

* Indonesian rupiah on track for steepest fall since Oct * Malaysia stocks down 0.6%, ringgit down 0.7% * Taiwan shares fall 2.3% By Indranil Sarkar April 25 (Reuters) - Indonesia's rupiah fell to an eight-month low on Monday and led losses among major Southeast Asian currencies after the country on Friday unexpectedly announced a ban on exports of palm oil, a major trade item. The rupiah weakened 0.7%, on track for its steepest drop since August 2021. The country's benchmark stock market index pared early losses to be down 0.1%, weighed down by some of Indonesia's top palm oil companies. Indonesia's ban on palm oil exports, which will take effect on April 28, surprised the global edible oils market. The country's exports of palm oil and its derivatives are usually worth $3 billion a month, according to estimates by some analysts. "The ban will likely push up global food costs and will last until the ... government deems domestic supply as stable," analysts at ING wrote. Shares of companies focused on palm oil in rival exporter Malaysia jumped as futures for the product rose to their highest since early March. However, share price gains on a handful of such companies were not enough to stop a 0.6% fall in the country's benchmark index. Indian stocks fell by 1% as prospects of aggressive interest rate rises by the U.S. Federal Reserve hit investors' appetite for risky assets. Elsewhere, Singapore stocks were down by 0.2% after the country's key gauge of consumer prices rose in March by its fastest pace in a decade, driven particularly by food and services prices. Shares in Taiwan dropped more than 2%, to their lowest level since October last year, as the island saw a rise in COVID-19 cases. "Although the authorities are trying to shorten isolation periods, this should still impact retail sales, manufacturing and exports. This could put extra pressure on the semiconductor supply chain." ING analysts said. The country is also due to disclose its March industrial production data later in the day. South Korean shares fell steeply, broadly tracking a Friday slump on Wall Street caused by surprise earnings news and increased certainty around aggressive near-term interest rate rises. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesia's Astra Agro Lestari and Triputra Agro Persada suffer losses of more than 6% ** Salim Ivomas Pratama and Sinar Mas Agro Resources and Technology also drop ** Malaysian palm oil companies FGV Holdings, Sime Darby Plantation, and IOI Corp rise Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0517 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCK STOCKS DAILY YTD % X S YTD % % DAILY % Japan +0.00 -10.4 <.N2 -1.83 -8.68 9 25> China <CNY=CFX -0.61 -2.85 <.SS -2.48 -17.29 S> EC> India -0.19 -3.00 <.NS -1.06 -2.10 EI> Indonesia -0.72 -1.45 <.JK -0.14 9.63 SE> Malaysia -0.62 -4.28 <.KL -0.58 1.61 SE> Philippines -0.23 -2.78 <.PS -0.82 -2.55 I> S.Korea <KRW=KFT -0.82 -4.84 <.KS -1.35 -10.40 C> 11> Singapore -0.23 -1.81 <.ST -0.23 7.35 I> Taiwan -0.33 -5.68 <.TW -2.31 -8.71 II> Thailand -0.22 -1.78 <.SE -0.53 1.45 TI> (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bradley Perrett)
WORLD
Reuters

Indonesia's palm oil export ban leaves global buyers with no plan B

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Global edible oil consumers have no option but to pay top dollar for supplies after Indonesia’s surprise palm oil export ban forced buyers to seek alternatives, already in short supply due to adverse weather and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The move by the world’s biggest...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Goldman, JPMorgan among banks left holding Russian stocks by sanctions switch

(Repeats story first published on Friday) * Traders took on bets when indexes cut Russian stocks. * Banks have chance to profit when sanctions lifted. LONDON/NEW YORK, April 22 (Reuters) - A decision last month by FTSE Russell and MSCI to remove Russian stocks from their indexes has left some of the world’s largest banks inadvertently holding potentially valuable positions, several sources familiar with the trades told Reuters.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexican Peso#Pemex#Peru#Latin American#Brazilian#Petroleos Mexicanos#Southern Copper Corp#Andean
Reuters

S.Korean stocks, won drop on Fed rate-hike bets, China slowdown fears

SEOUL, April 25 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares fell on Monday by their most in seven weeks on concerns of aggressive monetary policy tightening in the United States and an economic slowdown in China. The Korean won dropped to its lowest in more than two years, while the benchmark bond yield also slumped.
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese police order residents to hand over passports ‘until after the pandemic’

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Police in the central Chinese province of Hunan have ordered local residents to hand over their passports to police, promising to return them “when the pandemic is over,” amid a massive surge in people looking for ways to leave China or obtain overseas immigration status.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
Reuters

Indian shares decline; Future Group companies tank

BENGALURU, April 25 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Monday as prospects of aggressive rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve and surging inflation hit risk appetite globally, while Future Group companies tumbled after Reliance Industries called off a deal to buy its retail assets. The NSE Nifty 50 index...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Spain's BBVA raises offer for Turkish lender Garanti by 23%

MADRID, April 25 (Reuters) - Spain's BBVA (BBVA.MC) on Monday said it has raised 23% the price it offered to buy the shares in Turkish lender Garanti (GARAN.IS) it does not already own, a move seeking to strengthen its exposure to emerging markets. BBVA said the it would now pay...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Abu Dhabi crude to head to Europe, replace Russian oil - sources

SINGAPORE, April 25 (Reuters) - A shipping unit of France's TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) has provisionally chartered a tanker to load Abu Dhabi crude in early May for Europe, the first such shipment in two years, according to traders and a shipping report on Monday. CSSSA, TotalEnergies' shipping arm, chartered suezmax tanker...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Stocks slide, dollar climbs as rate hike concern in focus

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Asian stocks fell the most in two weeks on Monday as concern about rapid U.S. rate rises and slowing growth rattled investors, while the euro found support after Emmanuel Macron won a second term as French president. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid 1.6%...
STOCKS
Reuters

Taiwan clears foreign brokers of inappropriate TSMC research reports

TAIPEI, April 25 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s financial regulator has cleared foreign brokers of behaving inappropriately with analyst reports on chip maker TSMC after lawmakers questioned whether they were making buy recommendations but actually selling the stock. A Financial Supervisory Commission official told Reuters they had sent questionnaires to brokerages...
MARKETS
Reuters

UK says Russia made minor advances in Ukraine after its shift to Donbas

April 25 (Reuters) - Russia has made minor advances in some areas since shifting its focus to fully occupying the Donbas, the UK's Ministry of Defence tweeted in a regular bulletin on Monday. "Without sufficient logistical and combat support enablers in place, Russia has yet to achieve a significant breakthrough,"...
POLITICS
Reuters

Abu Dhabi licences Kraken to operate crypto exchange

DUBAI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) said on Monday it has licenced the Kraken group to operate a regulated virtual asset exchange platform in the financial free zone. Kraken is the first global virtual assets exchange group in the United Arab Emirates to receive a full financial licence...
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

410K+
Followers
318K+
Post
197M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy