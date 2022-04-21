ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Weekly Jobless Claims Fall To 184,000

By jsalinas
kurv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe line at the local unemployment office is shrinking. First-time claims for...

www.kurv.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: Tennessee plans to criminalize homelessness. This is a Republican-led class war

Kentucky has its old home. Alabama, its sweet home. Tennessee has Rocky Top, but there is no house there – and for good reason. Houses in Tennessee are increasingly hard to come by.On any given day there are more than 7,000 adults experiencing homelessness in Tennessee alone, according to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness. That number rises to nearly 20,000 when you consider homeless students. That was in January 2020. The pandemic and rising housing prices have no doubt exacerbated this figure.Yet rather than try to help the people of the Volunteer State navigate this housing crisis, this...
HOMELESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Texas Business
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Utah State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Community Policy