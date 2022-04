Battery swap company Gogoro Inc (NASDAQ: GGR) went public at the beginning of April via SPAC merger with Poema Global Holdings Corp. Gogoro is focused on enabling battery swap capabilities for two-wheeled vehicles. Since the United States largely uses four-wheeled vehicles, the company wanted to use the SPAC route to public markets in order to better explain the market opportunity to investors, Gogoro CEO Horace Luke said Friday on "Benzinga Live."

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO