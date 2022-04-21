Arrest Made In Murder Of NYC Mom

A new video has surfaced where DaBaby can be seen shooting and killing Jaylin Craig in a Walmart in Charlotte, NC in 2018. The rapper had claimed self defense in the case and charges were never brought against him. DaBaby at the time cllaimed that Craig and his friend Henry Douglas were threatening the rapper and his family. “Daughter could have got hit, son could have got hit,” DaBaby said on Instagram after the event. “Lawyers … telling me not to say nothing … But two [people] walk down on you and your whole … family, threatening y’all, whip out [a gun] on y’all, let me see what y’all going to do.”

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 4 HOURS AGO