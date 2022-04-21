Recall alert: More than 650,000 Ford truck, SUV windshield wipers may fail

DETROIT — Ford Motor Company is warning drivers of some of its most popular vehicles that their vehicles’ windshield wiper arms may break, causing the wipers to fail.

In documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Ford said it determined that impacted wipers had been produced out of design specifications and will need to be replaced. An estimated 652,996 vehicles are included in the recall.

The recall covers F-150 pickups, Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs from 2020 and 2021 model years, as well as F-250, 350, 450, and 550 trucks from 2020-2022 model years, The Associated Press reported.

There have been 754 reports of inoperative or detached windshield wipers as of Feb. 25, Ford Motor Company said in the documents filed with NHTSA. The first reported issue with Ford’s windshield wiper was made Feb. 5, 2020.

Ford dealers will replace the recalled wiper arms for free. The company said it expects to send notification letters to owners in May.

