Traditional automakers are not positioned to challenge Tesla and will need to restructure. Ride-hailing services and insurance companies could also be bulldozed by Tesla. Tesla, Inc. TSLA reported Wednesday forecast-beating results for its first quarter. Given the all-around strength and the management's positive commentary on the mainstay EV operations and other businesses, an analyst at Loup Ventures said Tesla is putting the prospects of companies across multiple sectors at risk.

SOFTWARE ・ 1 DAY AGO