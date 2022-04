Main Event, a family entertainment center, will open at noon April 29 in Tomball. The entertainment center, located at 24620 Hwy. 249, Tomball, will include bowling, laser tag, virtual reality and more than 100 interactive video games, according to an April 7 news release. Main Event will also offer a full-service kitchen and bar. The grand opening weekend includes free laser tag for a year to the first 200 guests April 29, $10 per strike bowled on April 30 donated to Tomball Emergency Assistance Ministries and a free big fun sundae for families who finish in 5 minutes on May 1, Sales Manager Crystal Bocanegra said. www.mainevent.com/tomball.

TOMBALL, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO