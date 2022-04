NYSEG says about 100-thousand customers lost electricity when a late Spring snow storm struck our area. The numbers tell the story. NYSEG says 16,345 or 69% of customers in Chenango County were plunged in darkness overnight because of downed power lines. In Otsego County 13,123 homes and businesses, that’s 51%, lost power due to the storm. And in Delaware County 8,763 customers, or 31%, were without juice to power their furnaces, lights and appliances.

