Lexaria Bioscience Corporation LEXX has provided several updates related to the hypertension and nicotine programs since our last update in February along with the filing of its 2Q:22 Form 10-Q. Results were reported for the HYPER-H21-3 trial and enrollment has started for HYPER-H21-4. In the nicotine realm, the company announced another collaboration with Altria using DehydraTECH formulations, provided details related to the upcoming NIC-H22-1 study and highlighted a new patent. A study evaluating the impact of DehydraTECH (DHT)-CBD on epilepsy was also announced. Lexaria's plans for 2022 include investigational new drug (IND) work to prepare DHT-CBD for more advanced clinical work in hypertension.

STOCKS ・ 14 HOURS AGO