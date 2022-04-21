ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

DUI driver runs red light, hits patrol vehicle with K-9 unit

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FG83D_0fFxjfLw00

The Bakersfield Police Department said a DUI driver ran a red light and hit a patrol vehicle with a K-9 unit late Wednesday night in South Bakersfield.

BPD said the crash occurred shortly before 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Colony Street and Panama lane.

BPD said the patrol vehicle had a green light and was turning south on Colony Street from Panama Lane when it was hit by vehicle driven by a man under the influence who ran a red light.

BPD said an officer suffered a minor injury and was treated at a local hospital. The police K-9 wasn't injured, said BPD. A passenger in the other vehicle was taken to a local hospital with a minor injury, said BPD.

David Mendoza, 31, of Bakersfield, was arrested on suspicion of DUI and possession of a controlled substance for sales.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should call BPD at 661-327-7111.

Comments / 1

Illuminati.am
3d ago

The city of Bakersfield and current county DUY problem is severely out of control. Instead of sending $800 million to find the war in Ukraine that money could’ve been funded for local law enforcement in the United States of America

Reply
5
Related
KGET

Woman struck, killed on South H Street

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday night, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. The Bakersfield Police and Fire Department responded to an accident between a vehicle and a pedestrian on South H Street near Isil Avenue just before 8 P.M. A woman was transported to a local […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KUTV

St. George police remind drivers to look ahead after patrol car almost hit

ST. GEORGE, Utah (KUTV) — Police are reminding drivers to look ahead on the road after a patrol car in St. George was almost hit. "Even with emergency lights activated, they almost hit the patrol car," officers said on social media Sunday. "Luckily, the car or the driver, stopped the vehicle before it rear ended the patrol car."
SAINT GEORGE, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KGET

Inmate death investigated as a homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officials at Kern Valley State Prison announced they are investigating the March 30 death of Juan E. Mendoza, 26, as a homicide. Staff were conducting a security check, when, at approximately 4:46 p.m. on Wednesday, Juan E. Mendoza was found unresponsive in the cell he shared with Jorge L. Mendoza, 26. […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man arrested for stabbing boyfriend on Easter, police say

ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after he stabbed his boyfriend on Easter, according to the Atwater Police Department. Around 2:45 p.m. Sunday, officers were called out to Mercy Hospital in Merced after it was reported that a man suffering from stab wounds was being treated in the emergency room. At the hospital, […]
ATWATER, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Panama#The Patrol#Crime News Coverage
KGET

BPD searches for ongoing catalytic converter theft suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for suspects in ongoing catalytic converter thefts and vehicle burglaries happening in Downtown Bakersfield. There are two suspects. One is described as a Hispanic man, age 20 to 30, 5’10’ to 6’0″, with a heavy build and mustache. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

POLICE: 2 arrested for series of store and vehicle robberies

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people have been arrested in connection to a series of armed robberies of gas stations, convenience stores, and two vehicles, according to the Fresno police. On March 26, around 6:52 A.M. the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says Gainey entered a gas station on North Brawley Avenue. According to deputies, Gainey […]
FRESNO, CA
KGET

2017 Tulare County homicide suspect arrested in Mexico

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Delano man wanted in connection to a 2017 murder has been arrested in Mexico. Rafael Gama, 29, was taken into custody Wednesday in Tijuana, Mexico with help from Homeland Security agents and the U.S. Marshals Office. Gama was wanted for the murder of 28-year-old Jesus Perales-Montalva, who was shot to […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGET

Man convicted of murder in Oildale Fastrip shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury has convicted a man of a murder charge in the shooting death of a man outside a Fastrip in Oildale. The jury on Tuesday acquitted John Gil Sanchez of first-degree murder and instead found him guilty of second-degree murder, which carries a penalty of 15 years to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 wanted for shoplifting at Gosford Road Walmart: police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two woman are wanted for shoplifting at the Walmart on Gosford Road, police said. Surveillance images have been released of the women, described as Black and wearing prescription glasses, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective A. Orozco at 661-852-7007 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
News 4 Buffalo

Occupants flee scene after vehicle hits light pole in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A vehicle crashed into a light pole in the City of Buffalo just after midnight Saturday, according to Buffalo Police. Around 12:10 a.m., a vehicle struck a light pole on Courtland Avenue, near Lang Avenue. Police said the occupant or occupants of the vehicle fled the scene on foot following the […]
BUFFALO, NY
KGET

Long-awaited ‘Bakersfield 3’ trial starts Monday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It began as a missing persons case. Micah Holsonbake was last seen in Bakersfield near the end of March 2018. Then he disappeared. No phone calls or text messages. No sightings around town, or anywhere. His family said he had never gone missing before. They were concerned, wondering what would make […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Suspect identified in fatal shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have identified a suspect in last month’s deadly shooting at California Avenue and P Street. Kira Burton II, 25, is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, police said. He’s described as Black, 25, black hair in long braids, brown eyes, 5 feet 9 inches, 145 pounds and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO: 2,841 marijuana plants and 800 pounds of processed marijuana seized

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office and the Kern County-High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force seized over 2,800 marijuana plants and about 800 pounds of processed marijuana while serving a search warrant Wednesday. The warrant was served at a residence in the 16500 block of Stephanie Street just west of Heath […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.turnto23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy