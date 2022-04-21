ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami County, KS

Sheriff: One dead after car strikes tree, roof of Kansas home

JC Post
JC Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MIAMI COUNTY—One person died in an accident just after 4:30p.m. Wednesday in Miami County. The sheriff's office reported a 2018 Dodge Charger was eastbound on 223rd...

jcpost.com

Comments / 1

Related
KSN News

Car chase in Topeka turns into foot chase involving aircraft, sheriff says

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Deputies, police officers and troopers chased two men through north Topeka both on wheels and on foot Tuesday night, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy spotted a red 1994 Mercury Cougar around 11 p.m. that had a mismatched temporary license plate near Northeast Meriden Road and Grantville Road. […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Miami County, KS
State
Kansas State
Miami County, KS
Accidents
Miami County, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Accidents
City
Bucyrus, KS
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KKTV

WATCH: Body-worn camera released with claims that a girl in Colorado got out of a DUI by flirting after blowing a’3.8′ BAC

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A sheriff’s office in Colorado is addressing a video on social media where a girl claims she got out of a DUI after blowing a “3.8″ BAC. The sheriff’s office shared a link to the video on Twitter on Monday. In the video, a girl can be heard saying, “I got out of a DUI and got let off with a warning, that officer deserves a raise.” The video was posted by someone with the handle @Imposter_Edits, it isn’t clear why the video was posted, but the caption on Twitter reads, “She was pulled over for driving drunk, blew a 3.8, but brags about flirting will the officer and getting let go with a warning and his number.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Dodge
KSNT News

Dad who paralyzed daughter in DUI car crash sentenced

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been sentenced to more than 26 years in prison for a Father’s Day DUI crash that injured his two children, leaving one of them paralyzed. Shawnee County District Attorney Michael Kagay says Jimmy Dean Landis was sentenced Friday to serve 318 months years in prison and pay a $2,660 […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Kansas 3-year-old calls 911, orders McDonald’s

GOODLAND, Kan. (KSNW) – A Kansas toddler’s fearless attitude may have earned her a free meal from law enforcement. Demi Rall, 3, recently got ahold of her mother, Taylor Rall’s, cell phone. “We went out there, and she didn’t have the phone, but we went and checked and saw that she called dispatch,” said Taylor. […]
GOODLAND, KS
KSN News

Human remains found in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is investigating after someone found human remains in the 4000 block of East 45th Street North late Saturday. Police and the coroner were in the 4300 block of 45th Street North Sunday. That is just north of Stucky Middle School, between Hillside and Oliver. Police say a […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSNT News

Visitation held for Topeka woman shot and killed on I-70

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Friends and family of a Topeka woman who died after being shot while driving a car on a Kansas highway came together on Monday night to honor and remember her life. Samantha Baum, 27, of Topeka, was shot on Sunday, April 10 while driving west on I-70 in Dickinson County. Baum was […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Victims identified in Saturday’s deadly hit-and-run

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The victims of a deadly hit-and-run involving a motorcycle in west Wichita early Saturday morning have been identified. The deadly crash happened around 2:50 a.m. near the intersection of W 17th St N and N Tyler Rd, according to the Wichita Police Department (WPD). The victims, who were riding a 2004 […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Investigators think missing Kansas man was murdered

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The family of a Kansas man is desperate to know what happened to him. Detreck Foster of Independence was last seen two years ago this week. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Independence Police Department are using the anniversary of his disappearance to remind people they need help to […]
WICHITA, KS
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy