Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: Riding pine Thursday

Cueto (0-1) allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two across 2.2 innings to take the loss Saturday against Triple-A Nashville. Cueto signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on April 4, and he has been building up his arm strength since. He took another step in that process Saturday, and while the results weren't particularly strong he did throw 53 pitches. Given that he's on a minor-league deal, there's no guarantee that Cueto will be with the White Sox any time in the near future. However, once Cueto is up to speed, the team could opt to utilize him as the fifth starter to replace Vince Velasquez in the rotation.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO