Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: Riding pine Thursday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Espinal is not in Thursday's lineup against the Red Sox,...

White Sox's Johnny Cueto: Throws 2.2 innings

Cueto (0-1) allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two across 2.2 innings to take the loss Saturday against Triple-A Nashville. Cueto signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on April 4, and he has been building up his arm strength since. He took another step in that process Saturday, and while the results weren't particularly strong he did throw 53 pitches. Given that he's on a minor-league deal, there's no guarantee that Cueto will be with the White Sox any time in the near future. However, once Cueto is up to speed, the team could opt to utilize him as the fifth starter to replace Vince Velasquez in the rotation.
Braves' Austin Riley: Dominant against Marlins

Riley went 3-for-5 with a homer, two doubles, two RBI and a strikeout in Sunday's 5-4 loss to Atlanta. Atlanta struggled to generate much offensive production in Sunday's matchup, but Riley kept the team in the game with his three extra-base hits, including a two-run blast with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning. The 25-year-old has 10 extra-base hits in 16 appearances this season, and he's slashed .295/.394/.590 with four homers, six doubles, 10 runs, nine RBI and a stolen base.
Royals' Domingo Tapia: DFA'd by Kansas City

Tapia was designated for assignment by the Royals on Sunday. Tapia has made five relief appearances at Triple-A Omaha this year, and he's allowed two runs in five innings. He'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster after the Royals traded for Matt Peacock on Sunday, but Tapia will likely remain in the organization if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Knocks first home run

Gurriel went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double and two RBI in Sunday's 8-7 loss to Houston. Gurriel launched his first homer of the year off of Luis Garcia in the fifth inning. He later doubled in another run during the 10th. The 28-year-old has five multi-hit games over his last nine appearances, raising his season slash line to .283/.318/.400.
White Sox's Gavin Sheets: In line for increased role

Sheets went 1-for-3 with a walk Sunday against the Twins. Sheets started at first base and hit fifth Sunday, as Jose Abreu shifted to designated hitter. His performance wasn't particularly notable, though he should see sustained playing time either in left field or at designated hitter due to the absence of Eloy Jimenez (hamstring). As a result of a number of other injuries, Sheets was already playing regularly, and he has now collected at least one hit in four consecutive starts.
The Spun

Look: Insane Minor League Baseball Throw Is Going Viral

With hundreds of minor league baseball teams around the country, there’s always bound to be at least one player who can make an amazing play that sends everyone into a frenzy. That play came this weekend for outfielder Dylan Harris. During a recent game between the Bowie Baysox and...
Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: Blows first save

Romano (0-1) allowed two runs (one earned) in Sunday's loss to Houston. He struck out one batter and was charged with a loss and the blown save. Dating back to last season, Romano had converted 31 consecutive save chances before he coughed up a walkoff homer to Jeremy Pena on Sunday. Despite the poor outing, the 29-year-old has registered a 2.16 ERA with a 10:2 K:BB over 8.1 innings. He's still locked into Toronto's closer role barring an extended slump.
Brewers' Devin Williams: Registers first win

Williams (1-0) picked up the win in a 1-0 victory over the Phillies on Sunday, walking one with one strikeout in one inning. Williams pitched the eighth inning of a 0-0 tie and fell in line for the victory when Milwaukee took the lead in the top of the ninth. The 27-year-old now has seven holds and a win in eight appearances this season -- all Milwaukee wins -- despite a 5.68 ERA due to a pair of poor outings.
White Sox's Danny Mendick: Goes yard Sunday

Mendick went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored Sunday against the Twins. Jake Burger has served as the team's primary third baseman with Yoan Moncada (oblique) and Josh Harrison (shoulder) sidelined. However, Mendick drew a spot start Sunday, and he delivered a solo homer to lead off the seventh inning for his first long ball of the season. Burger has only one hit across his last 19 at-bats, so it's possible that Mendick picks up some extra playing time in the short term if he continues to hit well.
Pirates' David Bednar: Escapes with save

Bednar allowed two hits and a walk in a shutout inning Sunday, striking out three and earning a save over the Cubs. Bednar allowed back-to-back doubles to Rafael Ortega and Seiya Suzuki before intentionally walking Ian Happ to load the bases in the ninth inning. Frank Schwindel would become his third strikeout victim of the inning as Bednar finished off the 4-3 win. The 27-year-old Pittsburgh native has yet to allow a run through eight innings this season while posting a 12:2 K:BB.
Blue Jays' Zack Collins: Drills three-run blast

Collins went 2-for-5 with a three-run homer in Sunday's 8-7 loss to the Astros. Collins poked a single in the second inning but did all of his damage in the sixth, taking Luis Garcia deep for a three-run shot to tie the game at 5-5. The 27-year-old is enjoying a strong start to the year, slashing .303/.324/.636 with three home runs and seven RBI through 34 plate appearances.
Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Doubles, swipes bag

Mateo went 1-for-4 with a double and a stolen base in a 7-6 loss Sunday against the Angels. Mateo doubled and stole third base in the sixth inning but was left stranded. The shortstop has stolen a base in three straight games and leads baseball with seven swipes. The 26-year-old moved up to seventh in the Orioles' lineup after hitting eighth or ninth in most of the games this season.
Blues' Ville Husso: Faces little traffic in win

Husso allowed three goals on 17 shots in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Ducks. The Ducks scored on their first two shots of the game, but the Blues bounced back in the second period to take control. Husso didn't have much to do throughout the contest, earning his seventh win in his last nine outings. The 27-year-old netminder is up to 25-6-6 with a 2.47 GAA and a .921 save percentage through 39 contests. The Blues' last two regular-season games are Tuesday versus the Avalanche and Friday against the Golden Knights, though it's unclear what head coach Craig Berube plans to do with his goaltenders as the Blues jockey with the Wild for the right to home-ice advantage in the first round.
Blues' Marco Scandella: Scores rare goal

Scandella scored a goal and added two PIM in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Ducks. Scandella added an insurance tally in the third period. It's his second goal in 16 games and his third of the season, but the 32-year-old remains a rare contributor on offense. The defenseman has 14 points, a plus-19 rating, 104 hits, 70 blocked shots and 74 shots on net through 69 appearances.
Sharks' Santeri Hatakka: Joins active roster

Hatakka was promoted from AHL San Jose on Sunday, per CBS Sports. Hatakka was a healthy scratch for Sunday's contest against Vegas. The 21-year-old rookie has two assists in nine career NHL appearances.
Astros' Luis Garcia: Coughs up five runs

Garcia allowed five runs on five hits and a walk over six innings in Sunday's win over Toronto. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision. Garcia cruised through three shutout innings with little resistance before Vladimir Guerrero knocked an RBI sacrifice fly in the fourth. He then coughed up a solo home run to Lourdes Gurriel in the fifth followed by a three-run shot from Zack Collins in the sixth. Garcia remains 1-0 through three starts despite giving up eight runs over his last two outings, raising his ERA to 4.60. He's lined up for a rematch in Toronto next week.
Blues' Robert Thomas: Ties McDavid for year's best streak

Thomas notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Ducks. Thomas didn't wait until overtime to extend his point streak this time, helping out on a Vladimir Tarasenko tally in the second period. The 22-year-old Thomas has gotten on the scoresheet in 17 straight games, matching Connor McDavid's season-opening streak as the longest in the league this year. Thomas is at 20 goals, 57 assists, 113 shots on net and a plus-21 rating through 70 appearances.
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Goes deep again

Walker went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 6-2 loss to the Mets on Sunday. Walker took New York starter Tylor Megill 467-feet deep to left in the fourth inning to tie the game at 1-1 but wasn't able to produce in his other three at-bats. The 31-year-old now has exactly one hit in five consecutive contests, though the efforts haven't pushed Walker's average up much, as he's gone from .118 to .167.
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Chips in with assist

O'Reilly notched an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Ducks. The assist snapped a three-game point drought for the center. O'Reilly has still been a little quiet on offense with just five helpers in 10 games since his last goal. The 31-year-old is up to 52 points, 159 shots on net, a plus-11 rating and 35 blocked shots through 76 appearances.
