New York City, NY

Mets' James McCann: Retreats to bench

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

McCann isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Giants, Susan Slusser...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Video: Kyle Schwarber’s Insane Ejection Is Going Viral

Kyle Schwarber certainly got his money’s worth with his ejection from tonight’s Sunday Night Baseball game on ESPN. The Philadelphia Phillies slugger was called out on strikes following a bad call by home plate umpire Angel Hernandez. Hernandez has been having a rough game behind the plate, with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Ejected from Sunday's game

Schwarber was ejected from Sunday's game against the Brewers in the bottom of the ninth inning for arguing balls and strikes, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. Schwarber took a called third strike off the outside corner in the bottom of the ninth and was immediately thrown out of the game after throwing his bat and helmet. He went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts prior to his ejection with two outs in the bottom of the inning. Assuming he doesn't face further discipline from the league, Schwarber should be available for Monday's series opener against the Rockies.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Johnny Cueto: Throws 2.2 innings

Cueto (0-1) allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two across 2.2 innings to take the loss Saturday against Triple-A Nashville. Cueto signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on April 4, and he has been building up his arm strength since. He took another step in that process Saturday, and while the results weren't particularly strong he did throw 53 pitches. Given that he's on a minor-league deal, there's no guarantee that Cueto will be with the White Sox any time in the near future. However, once Cueto is up to speed, the team could opt to utilize him as the fifth starter to replace Vince Velasquez in the rotation.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Gavin Sheets: In line for increased role

Sheets went 1-for-3 with a walk Sunday against the Twins. Sheets started at first base and hit fifth Sunday, as Jose Abreu shifted to designated hitter. His performance wasn't particularly notable, though he should see sustained playing time either in left field or at designated hitter due to the absence of Eloy Jimenez (hamstring). As a result of a number of other injuries, Sheets was already playing regularly, and he has now collected at least one hit in four consecutive starts.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Danny Mendick: Goes yard Sunday

Mendick went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored Sunday against the Twins. Jake Burger has served as the team's primary third baseman with Yoan Moncada (oblique) and Josh Harrison (shoulder) sidelined. However, Mendick drew a spot start Sunday, and he delivered a solo homer to lead off the seventh inning for his first long ball of the season. Burger has only one hit across his last 19 at-bats, so it's possible that Mendick picks up some extra playing time in the short term if he continues to hit well.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Knocks first home run

Gurriel went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double and two RBI in Sunday's 8-7 loss to Houston. Gurriel launched his first homer of the year off of Luis Garcia in the fifth inning. He later doubled in another run during the 10th. The 28-year-old has five multi-hit games over his last nine appearances, raising his season slash line to .283/.318/.400.
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Louis Head: Picks up first career save

Head allowed a hit and no walks while striking out two in two-thirds of an inning to earn the save in Sunday's 5-4 win over Atlanta. Head hasn't been utilized as a high-leverage reliever for the Marlins early in 2022, but he entered Sunday's game with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning after Tanner Scott gave up three runs to begin the frame. Head preserved the one-run lead to earn his first career save. The right-hander has now tossed 5.1 scoreless innings in his first six appearances of the season, but he's unlikely to be a regular option for saves since the Marlins also have Anthony Bender (hip), Cole Sulser and Richard Bleier in the bullpen.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Braves' Austin Riley: Dominant against Marlins

Riley went 3-for-5 with a homer, two doubles, two RBI and a strikeout in Sunday's 5-4 loss to Atlanta. Atlanta struggled to generate much offensive production in Sunday's matchup, but Riley kept the team in the game with his three extra-base hits, including a two-run blast with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning. The 25-year-old has 10 extra-base hits in 16 appearances this season, and he's slashed .295/.394/.590 with four homers, six doubles, 10 runs, nine RBI and a stolen base.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: Blows first save

Romano (0-1) allowed two runs (one earned) in Sunday's loss to Houston. He struck out one batter and was charged with a loss and the blown save. Dating back to last season, Romano had converted 31 consecutive save chances before he coughed up a walkoff homer to Jeremy Pena on Sunday. Despite the poor outing, the 29-year-old has registered a 2.16 ERA with a 10:2 K:BB over 8.1 innings. He's still locked into Toronto's closer role barring an extended slump.
MLB
KREX

The Rockies take the series from the Tigers

The Rockies take two out of three from the Detroit Tigers and improve to 10-5 on the season. The Rockies got 6 innings out of pitcher Chad Kuhl. He gave up 4 hits, 1 earned run, and struck out 4. He improved to 2-0 with the teams, 6-2 win.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Brewers' Eric Lauer: Fans 13 in no-decision

Lauer didn't factor into the decision during Sunday's 1-0 victory over Philadelphia, allowing five hits and a walk with 13 strikeouts in six scoreless innings. Lauer was in top form for a Sunday Night Baseball pitchers duel with Aaron Nola, only running into trouble in the fifth inning when he was able to work out of a bases-loaded one-out jam unscathed. The 26-year-old has a career 8.7 K/9 mark but took it to the next level Sunday with 13 whiffs, at one point striking out six straight. Lauer will take his dazzling 2.20 ERA through 16.1 innings into his next start against the Cubs on Saturday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Doubles, swipes bag

Mateo went 1-for-4 with a double and a stolen base in a 7-6 loss Sunday against the Angels. Mateo doubled and stole third base in the sixth inning but was left stranded. The shortstop has stolen a base in three straight games and leads baseball with seven swipes. The 26-year-old moved up to seventh in the Orioles' lineup after hitting eighth or ninth in most of the games this season.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Brewers' Devin Williams: Registers first win

Williams (1-0) picked up the win in a 1-0 victory over the Phillies on Sunday, walking one with one strikeout in one inning. Williams pitched the eighth inning of a 0-0 tie and fell in line for the victory when Milwaukee took the lead in the top of the ninth. The 27-year-old now has seven holds and a win in eight appearances this season -- all Milwaukee wins -- despite a 5.68 ERA due to a pair of poor outings.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Astros' Luis Garcia: Coughs up five runs

Garcia allowed five runs on five hits and a walk over six innings in Sunday's win over Toronto. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision. Garcia cruised through three shutout innings with little resistance before Vladimir Guerrero knocked an RBI sacrifice fly in the fourth. He then coughed up a solo home run to Lourdes Gurriel in the fifth followed by a three-run shot from Zack Collins in the sixth. Garcia remains 1-0 through three starts despite coughing up eight runs over his last two outings, raising his ERA to 4.60. He's lined up for a rematch in Toronto next week.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Royals' Domingo Tapia: DFA'd by Kansas City

Tapia was designated for assignment by the Royals on Sunday. Tapia has made five relief appearances at Triple-A Omaha this year, and he's allowed two runs in five innings. He'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster after the Royals traded for Matt Peacock on Sunday, but Tapia will likely remain in the organization if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Phillies' Corey Knebel: Suffers first loss

Knebel (0-1) took the loss during Sunday's 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Brewers, allowing one run on two hits in one inning. Knebel entered a scoreless tie in the ninth inning and permitted two singles followed by a Christian Yelich sacrifice fly to give his former team a lead they wouldn't relinquish. The run was the first the 30-year-old has surrendered this year and he still owns a 1.29 ERA with six strikeouts compared to four baserunners allowed through seven innings.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

WATCH: Kyle Schwarber properly loses his mind, is ejected after bad strike call

Given that it happened on April 24, we can't really declare something the best of the season, right? Call this more of a prediction than a declaration, in that case, because we doubt there will be a more fun ejection of a Major League Baseball player. Our champion here would be Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber. The offending party would be home-plate umpire Angel Hernandez.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Zack Collins: Drills three-run blast

Collins went 2-for-5 with a three-run homer in Sunday's 8-7 loss to the Astros. Collins poked a single in the second inning but did all of his damage in the sixth, taking Luis Garcia deep for a three-run shot to tie the game at 5-5. The 27-year-old is enjoying a strong start to the year, slashing .303/.324/.636 with three home runs and seven RBI through 34 plate appearances.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Alex Caruso Suffered A Gruesome Injury On Sunday

The Chicago Bulls will be without a key piece of their rotation after guard Alex Caruso suffered a facial injury in the second half of Game 4. Per Bleacher Report, Caruso has officially been ruled out for the remainder of the Bulls‘ key playoff game. Alex Caruso hit the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Sharks' Santeri Hatakka: Joins active roster

Hatakka was promoted from AHL San Jose on Sunday, per CBS Sports. Hatakka was a healthy scratch for Sunday's contest against Vegas. The 21-year-old rookie has two assists in nine career NHL appearances.
NHL

