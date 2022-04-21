Mets' Robinson Cano: Takes seat Thursday

Riley went 3-for-5 with a homer, two doubles, two RBI and a strikeout in Sunday's 5-4 loss to Atlanta. Atlanta struggled to generate much offensive production in Sunday's matchup, but Riley kept the team in the game with his three extra-base hits, including a two-run blast with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning. The 25-year-old has 10 extra-base hits in 16 appearances this season, and he's slashed .295/.394/.590 with four homers, six doubles, 10 runs, nine RBI and a stolen base.
