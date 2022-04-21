Shore Conference Boys Lacrosse Scoreboard for Thursday, April 21

Every week this spring, Jersey Mike’s and Shore Sports Network will be teaming up to select a Lacrosse Team of the Week based on its performance over the past week. The Jersey Mike's Team of the Week for Week 2 is the Wall Crimson Knights, which continued to find their groove with an exceptional week that included an impressive victory against a defending sectional champion. Shore Sports Network stopped by practice on Thursday to present the Crimson Knights and head coach Victor Rivera with a special Team of the Week certificate and a $250 Jersey Mike's gift card.

WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 6 HOURS AGO