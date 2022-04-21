ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Shore Conference Boys Lacrosse Scoreboard for Thursday, April 21

By Bob Badders
Shore Sports Network
 3 days ago
Junior midfielder Luke Barber scored six goals with one assist and won 11 of 13 face-offs to lead the Raiders (5-3, 3-1) past the Golden Eagles...

