Twitter’s scarce suitors, Didi’s New York exit: podcast

By Peter Thal Larsen
Reuters
 3 days ago
LONDON, April 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - As Elon Musk dangles a $41 billion offer, Breakingviews columnists discuss whether anybody will end up buying the social network in this Viewsroom podcast. Plus, the Chinese ride-hailing firm cancels its U.S. listing less than a year after arriving, leaving shareholders stranded.

(The host is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.

Ad group WPP moves into logistics with e-commerce arm Everymile

LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - WPP (WPP.L), the world's largest advertising company, has launched an end-to-end e-commerce platform to handle the logistics and delivery of products sold by its clients, after it helped them grow online sales through the pandemic. The British-based company set up direct-to-consumer sites for brands when...
BUSINESS
TikTok owner ByteDance appoints lawyer Julie Gao as new CFO

BEIJING, April 25 (Reuters) - TikTok-owner ByteDance has appointed corporate attorney Julie Gao as its new chief financial officer (CFO), according to an internal memo sent to staff on Monday and seen by Reuters. Gao, currently a Hong Kong-based capital markets attorney at law firm Skadden, will be based in...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

