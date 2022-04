EVERETT, WA - An officer with the Everett Police Department was shot and killed Friday during an altercation with a suspect. Officer Dan Rocha, 41, had lived in Everett for over a decade and served with the Everett Police Department since 2017. According to the EPD, Rocha first worked in parking enforcement before becoming a fully commissioned police officer in 2018.

EVERETT, WA ・ 28 DAYS AGO