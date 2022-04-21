ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayonne, NJ

Elham Soliman with Weichert, Realtors’ Bayonne Office Recognized for Regional Sales Awards in March

Joe Cubias, regional vice president of Weichert, Realtors, announced that sales associate Elham Soliman with the Bayonne office was recognized for exceptional...

