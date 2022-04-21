Elham Soliman with Weichert, Realtors’ Bayonne Office Recognized for Regional Sales Awards in March

The saga continues regarding a redevelopment at the former Military Ocean Terminal at Bayonne (MOTBY) part of the “Peninsula at Bayonne Harbor.”. The Bayonne Planning Board has approved a major subdivision of a large lot relating to the aforementioned MOTBY project at its April 12 meeting. The redeveloper, Bayonne Partners Urban Renewal, LLC is proposing five residential buildings with a total of 1,250 multi-family dwelling units, 10,000 square feet of retail space, two parking structures, a park, and other amenities. However, only the subdivision of the property was approved by the board due to time constraints.

BAYONNE, NJ ・ 11 DAYS AGO