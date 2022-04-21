ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

MIT students create Oreometer

nwahomepage.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are our Hot Topics brought to you by Walton Arts Center. Happy Birthday to Queen Elizabeth who is celebrating her 96th birthday. The Queen will celebrate her birthday at her Norfolk estate in Sandringham, where she will be joined by family and friends. Students...

www.nwahomepage.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Woman sparks debate after claiming she grows plant collection by taking branches off plants in businesses

A woman has sparked a debate on social media after claiming that she has grown her own collection of plants by taking pieces off of the plants she encounters in businesses.Rae, who goes by the username @raaee____ on TikTok, made the claim in a video posted this week, in which she could be seen sitting at a restaurant table and snapping a branch off of a nearby hanging plant.“When someone asks where do you get all your plants,” the TikToker wrote in a text caption on the video, which saw her laughing as she placed the leafy branch in front...
GARDENING
The Guardian

Sounds Wild and Broken review – a moving paean to Earth’s fraying soundtrack

Lockdown was, among other things, a sudden collective experiment in volume control. Sound waves from the regular rush-hour thrum of cities usually penetrate more than a kilometre below the Earth’s surface. When Covid-19 forced humans inside, seismologists noticed the muzak of their subterranean instruments was quieted. The ancient rock of our planet came closer to the silence that it had known for nearly all of the first 4bn years of its existence. And the relative stillness was felt on the surface, too. People noticed voices from beyond the human world a little more readily, and those voices felt less need to shout to be heard. Scientists in San Francisco discovered that the city’s sparrows reverted to softer and lower pitched songs of a kind not heard since the invention of the freeway.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy