ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Staten Island’s Best Dressed: More than 600 guests attend On Your Mark’s Spring Gala at Nicotra’s Hilton Ballroom

By Dr. Gracelyn Santos
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Featured in this week’s Best Dressed are photos from the 2022 On Your Mark Spring Gala, which was held on April 9 at the Hilton Garden Inn, Bloomfield, after a two-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Your Mark, led by Executive...

www.silive.com

Comments / 2

Related
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for April 21, 2022: Vincent McDonough, part of the clean-up effort at Ground Zero, remembered

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The following is a roundup of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Vincent McDonough was part of the clean-up effort at Ground Zero following the 9-11 attacks and hauled the debris on barges to Staten Island for many months. Vincent grew up in Eltingville, Staten Island where he was a paperboy for the Staten Island Advance. He worked in NJ law enforcement before joining the NYC Department of Sanitation. He retired as a supervisor in 2015. Vinny was a history buff, a numismatic, a golfer, and sometimes a fisherman. He was known for his Irish wit and his cosmic sensibility, akin to the Three Stooges. Most importantly, Vinny was a doting uncle to his nieces and nephews, and grandnieces and grandnephews. He will be sorely missed by his brother, Robert McDonough, and his two sisters Eileen McDonough and Patricia Case. Full obit on Legacy.com.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Staten Island, NY
City
Bloomfield, NY
County
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Government
City
Hilton, NY
Staten Island, NY
Lifestyle
WIBX 950

Top 5 Worst Places to Live In New York State

New York State is one of those states that has a reputation that isn't warranted from other parts of the country. It's so misinterpreted. When people think of New York, what do they imagine? They picture New York City first and foremost. That's natural, it's the same name as the state and is the biggest city in the country, but I have officially lost count how many people assume that when I say I am from New York State, that I live in a big city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Travel Maven

10 of the Most Incredible Views in New Jersey

It comes without surprise that the state of New Jersey has a ton of beautiful views to behold. From the coastline in the east to the state parks and forests to the west. The Garden State is full of hidden gems.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Your Mark#Board Chair#The Songbird Foundation#Songbird#The Avenel Arts Center
96.1 The Breeze

A New York State Hunting Season May Be Eliminated

There is a Bill that has been presented in New York State that, if made in to law, would eliminate a controversial hunting season. Last year, there was an additional week of hunting added in New York State. Deer hunters were allowed back in to the woods for an extra week in December. There were many critics who spoke up initially about the season saying that it would infringe on the opening of snowmobile trails around the area. In addition, there were some who felt the added week of hunting also impeded on their hikes and walks in the woods and could disrupt what would otherwise be a peaceful holiday.
Power 93.7 WBLK

A Big Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Western New York

If you haven't played the lottery recently here in Western New York, now might be the time for you to reconsider. It seems that the area is on a lucky streak. Another Big winning lottery ticket was sold in Western New York recently. If you happened to stop into the Tops Friendly Market at 658 W Main St, in the village of Arcade to buy a Take 5 ticket, you just might want to check your numbers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Autism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
94.3 The Point

Monmouth County, NJ Diner Has The Best Dessert Menu In The State

We love it when we get to celebrate a local business for getting some national attention. One Monmouth County diner is getting some well-deserved praise. The well-respected food experts at Eat This, Not That took on another really difficult research project recently when they set out to find the best dessert menu in every single state.
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
50K+
Followers
33K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy