The Griffiss Institute in Rome is again working with the Air Force Research Laboratory Information Directorate and Office of Undersecretary of Defense along with several universities to train a new generation of cyber defense professionals through the Virtual Institutes for Cyber and Electromagnetic Spectrum Research and Employ (VICEROY) program. The three VICEROY Program recipients named this year are Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, University at Albany-SUNY and Northeastern University. Each of the recipients will be awarded $1.5 million over two years to equip students with applied cyber...

ROME, NY ・ 25 MINUTES AGO