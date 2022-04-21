San Antonio FC smoked Austin FC on 4/20, and Verde fans are embarrassed

San Antonio FC Justin Dhillon (11) misses on a corner kick in first half. San Antonio FC hosts MLS club Austin FC in a third-round match of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday, April 20,2022 at Toyota Field. (Ronald Cortes / Contributor)

In 2015, the city of San Antonio, Bexar County, and Spurs Sports & Entertainment cobbled together $21 million to acquire Toyota Field, only for the MLS to decide that the city wasn't fit for a professional soccer team. Austin, it seems, filled with tech geniuses and wet-haired legends and questionable breakfast tacos, was deemed more deserving of a squad.

Yet on Wednesday, April 20, in front of a sold-out crowd on that very pitch , that surging Austin FC team flopped spectacularly, only fueling the ire that its neighbors to the south have for the Verde and Black.

On 4/20, El Tree got smoked by San Antonio FC.

Austin fans felt the knots in their stomachs early as Austin FC entered halftime knotted at 0-0 with San Antonio FC. But in the 47th minute, midfielder Diego Fagúndez broke through following a surgical pass from Sebastían Driussi, putting Austin up 1-0.

It looked like this might be the final result, as the two teams failed to score again until Elliott Collier poked in a cross to tie the contest with under 10 to play in the second half. Austin FC fans were filled with dread at the thought of extra time.

San Antonio FC Elliot Collier (18) scores the tying goal past Austin FC goalie Andrew Tarbell (31) in the second half. San Antonio FC defeats MLS club Austin FC in OT 2-1 in a third-round match of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday, April 20,2022 at Toyota Field. (Ronald Cortes / Contributor)

It only got worse from there. In front of a legion of Austin FC fans decked out in mint green jerseys, Carter Manley's header put San Antonio FC in the lead for good in the 96th minute of extra time.

A last gasp chance from El Tree — El Broccoli, according to San Antonio FC fans and other haters — proved to be futile, as San Antonio keeper Jordan Farr warded off strikes from inside the box with just seconds to play.

Replying to the official Austin FC Twitter account's posting of the final score, fan reactions ranged from dejected to apoplectic.

The team was riding high off an impossible three-goal barrage at D.C. United last weekend to overcome a late 2-0 deficit. Austin FC expected to handle its so-called little brothers down I-35, even if it was holding out starting goalkeeper Brad Stuber and midfielder Alex Ring. Austin FC also used starters Max Urruti, Daniel Pereira, and Ruben Gabrielsen as subs who came on late.

Austin FC fans made excuses, like the one above about fielding a second unit in San Antonio, about sitting near the top of the MLS' Western Conference, about Toyota Field not selling out for normal San Antonio FC matches. All spurned San Antonians could do was point at the scoreboard.

Even extremely jacked Mayor Ron got in on the fun.

At one point, the Austin FC page was edited to note that its owner was San Antonio keeper Farr.

For now, Austin FC has a few days to recover from the emotionally and physically taxing 120-minute loss before taking on Vancouver at Q2 Stadium on Saturday, April 23. San Antonio FC travels to New Mexico the same day, but will be riding high on this memory for years to come.

More from Austin

- 10 years after his death, Leslie Cochran still defines old, weird Austin

- 5 family-friendly Austin breweries to bring the kids this weekend

- Texas student-run Starbucks in Austin latest location to form union

- Austin's Russian House owner explains name change

- Spirit launches first daily nonstop flights out of Austin to Monterrey