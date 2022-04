DETROIT – At least 16 shell casings littered the scene of a possible road rage shooting, which led to a crash on Wednesday, April 20, in Detroit, WDIV Local 4 reports. It happened on 8 Mile near Telegraph Road. The victim was shot multiple times, including once in the head, which caused him to crash into a wooded area. He was transported to a local hospital; his condition has not been released.

