Los Angeles, CA

The Women Of Euphoria Reunited On The Red Carpet

wmagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEuphoria’s third season may still be two years away, but the cast of the hit HBO show isn’t just resting on their laurels until 2024. They’re out and about, going to Coachella, booking other gigs, and, even walking the red carpet together. On Wednesday night, some of the stars of Euphoria...

www.wmagazine.com

Related
WWD

Red Ruled on the 2022 Oscars Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. On Sunday night, many celebrities stepped out on the Oscars carpet donning bright red. Nominees Kirsten Dunst and Ariana DeBose — in a Valentino couture pantsuit — were among the guests who opted for the bold hue. Rounding out the color trend were Tracee Ellis Ross in Carolina Herrera, Jennifer Garner in Brandon Maxwell, Rosie Perez in Christian Siriano and “Coda” star Marlee Matlin in Monique Lhuillier. The color trend even extended to menswear, with “Shang-Chi” star Simu Liu wearing a custom Versace suit.More from WWDCelebrities Wearing Red on the 2022 Oscars Red CarpetPhotos...
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

Here’s Who You Won’t Be Seeing On The 2022 Met Gala Red Carpet

The first Monday in May is just a little over a week away, and if you’ve been checking DeuxMoi religiously, you might have a fairly good idea of who will be climbing those carpeted stairs in their Met Gala finest come May 2nd. Like any party, the Met Gala has its regulars (one of them, Blake Lively, is even a host this year), but we also have it on good authority that many celebrities you might expect to grace the event will not be in attendance this time around, either because of scheduling conflicts, disinterest, or, in some cases, because (allegedly) Anna Wintour won’t let them through the doors. So, in order to prepare mentally for the lack of certain stars on the red carpet next Monday night (cough cough Zendaya), study up on this list of those who are either confirmed or suspected to be missing out on this year’s gilded festivities.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Matthew Broderick Says Getting COVID-19 After Being “So Careful” Was “Really Disappointing”

Matthew Broderick says that he and Plaza Suite costar Sarah Jessica Parker had avoided contracting COVID-19 for so long — and despite other cases in his family — that he began to believe he “was one of these people who doesn’t get it.” The actor appeared on SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle Show to talk about his experience starring opposite his wife, Parker, in the Broadway production. During the conversation, he opened up about missing several performances of the Neil Simon play after having to quarantine due to testing positive for COVID-19.More from The Hollywood ReporterBeanie Feldstein in 'Funny Girl': Theater ReviewTony Awards...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Hello Magazine

Avril Lavigne's punk engagement cake is epic – see here

Pop-punk princess Avril Lavigne announced her engagement to Mod Sun last month – and it comes as no surprise that the couple celebrated the special occasion in style. Taking to social media to share a video of their engagement party, Avril, 37, showed off their epic cake for the event.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Critically-Acclaimed Mystery Series Gets Rid of Entire Cast, Showrunner

Freeform's critically-acclaimed mystery series Cruel Summer is undergoing a massive overhaul as it begins production on its second season. The network announced Thursday that after the show's breakout first season, Cruel Summer will return for a second season as an anthology series, the show saying goodbye to its Season 1 cast and showrunners and bringing on new talent.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson surprises fans with latest look amid her 40th birthday

Kelly Clarkson is reigning in a major milestone birthday, and she's seriously dressing the part! The star had a week full of celebrations featuring wild outfits and shocking surprises to commemorate her 40th birthday. In honor of the decade she was born, the 1980's, the talk show host dedicated each...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’s Vanna White Set to Make Guest Appearance on Major Paramount+ Reality Series

“Wheel of Fortune” star Vanna White will trade in her letter board for a judge’s clipboard as she joins the lineup of guests on a major Paramount+ reality show. White will guest star on Season 7 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars,” which streams exclusively on Paramount+ on May 20. Previous winners of the flagship show will compete to see who’s the “Queen of All Queens” and receives a cash prize of $200,000. This differs from previous “All-Stars” seasons. This time, the competitors will all be winners, rather than runner-ups, who compete for the grand prize.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Johnny Depp Refuses to Return as Jack Sparrow in More Pirates of the Caribbean Films After Disney Firing

There is little doubt that people were disappointed when Johnny Depp was removed from the sixth Pirates of the Caribbean project back in 2018. After all, Captain Jack Sparrow was the heart of the Disney franchise but Depp also happened to be in the middle of a messy divorce with Amber Heard during that period. But is there any chance that Depp would return to the franchise if Disney asked him to?
MOVIES
Popculture

Luke Evans Hospitalized

Actor Luke Evans was hospitalized on Thursday, but he made the best of the awkward situation. The 43-year-old posted on Instagram from a hospital room where he wore a face mask, traction socks and two hospital gowns. He assured fans that the visit was "nothing serious" and that he "mainly came for the gowns."
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

What to Watch After You’ve Finished My Brilliant Friend

Welcome to W TV Club, in which W magazine chooses a television show they’d recommend you binge-watch. This week, writer Michel Ghanem, aka @tvscholar, recommends HBO’s adaptation of My Brilliant Friend, along with four additional international series to stream once you’ve finished. Viewers who opted to watch...
TV SERIES

