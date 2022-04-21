ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Westbound I-80 now open between Giles and Q Streets

UPDATE: 11:50 a.m.

A crash involving a semi-truck on westbound 1-80 created a traffic backup for a few miles. The interstate was closed between Q and Giles Streets, but is now open according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

A KMTV journalist witnessed an ambulance, with lights on, moving slowly along the right lane on westbound I-80 near the L Street exit at approximately 9:20 a.m.

